“From Xennials to Gen Z: How DJ Loonyo captured the hearts of netizens with his dance covers”

DJ Loonyo is the newest heartthrob in town.

In case you missed it, there’s a new heartthrob in town and he’s not just your typical good-looking guy. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Rhemuel Lunio a.k.a. DJ Loonyo.

But how exactly did he capture the hearts of netizens? Well, for one, DJ Loonyo, produces several dance covers — mostly songs from the early 2000s. So that explains why he — even though he is relatively young — gets even the Titas of Manila feeling kilig.

Secondly, he also does dance routines that are easy to follow and are perfect for the next TikTok video — pleasing those belonging in the younger demographic groups such as the Millennial Generation and Generation Z.

Most of DJ Loonyo’s videos, posted on his official Facebook page, run between one to two minutes long. Watch the videos below:

DJ Loonyo, who did a dance cover of “Fight Song” to honor all the frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, inspired several others to do the same.

Last Tuesday, March 31, MOR 101.9’s DJ Jhai Ho got the chance to get to know more about the newest crush ng bayan who also happens to be the leader of the dance group Rockwell. Watch the video below:

Loonyo, who skyrocketed to fame during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, is also known for using his platform to share his own experience during the lockdown in China where he is currently based.

He is dubbed as the male Ivana Alawi because of his strong charm with girls.