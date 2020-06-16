“‘From your only boy’: Christopher de Leon posts photo of late mom a day following her death”

Christopher De Leon remembered his late mom, veteran actress Lilia Dizon, via an Instagram post.

A day following the death of his mom, veteran actress Lilia Dizon, Christopher de Leon posted their photos on Instagram.

“Love you Ma. From your only boy,” he simply wrote.

Meanwhile, Christopher’s wife, Sandy Andolong, remembered her late mother-in-law with touching post about how she grateful she is for “loving me as your own.”

She also added that she’s thankful not just because of the way she treated her but also to her grandchildren whom the latter has been both caring and protective throughout the years.

“So blessed & grateful to have you as my mother in law. Thank you mommy for loving me as your own. Thank you for being so loving, caring & protective towards your grandchildren. We will surely miss you so much. But we are comforted by the fact that you are now in a better place. You will forever stay in my heart. Love you so mommy,” she wrote.

Lilia Dizon passed away at the age of 92 in their home in Parañque on Sunday, June 14.

One of the biggest stars in the 1950s, she is known for her roles in films such as Bathaluman, Sanda Wong, and Kandelerong Pilak.