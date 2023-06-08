Frost and Sullivan Institute unveils the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards to Celebrate Companies Driving Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, 2023 for Emerging Companies* honors emerging companies at the forefront of driving transformation and creating a better world. This award is dedicated to recognizing companies that are revolutionizing industries and making a profound difference through their transformative products and services.



Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging Companies.

“The winners represent a diverse range of industries and geographies, but they all share a deep commitment towards innovating global challenges to zero and leveraging technology and innovation to make a difference through their products and services. This award recognizes the exceptional efforts of emerging companies that are tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges such as improving access to quality healthcare, reducing carbon emissions, and enhancing cybersecurity,” said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Through an 8-step methodology and thought leadership, it identifies companies that are driving transformation towards a better future. Our global think tank reviews all perspectives on where and how these companies have improved the planet’s future. The Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging companies serves as a testament to the collective efforts of these visionary companies and their exceptional contributions in addressing challenges such as access to education, inclusion, carbon emissions reduction, better infrastructure, and cybersecurity.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for Emerging Companies. We will recognize and celebrate the 2023 emerging company award winners at our Virtual Awards Banquet later this year.

*For the purpose of this award, we define Emerging Companies as companies that are 3-5 years in the market and have products/services focused on innovating global challenges to zero.

Recipients:

Nevel

OLA Electric

Ommej

Partnership Support Group

Rightway Healthcare

Solum PV

Tavotek Biotherapeutics

TIER Energy Network

TotalEnergies Corbion

Trinity3 Technology

Ventient Energy

Vera

Wifly (Wifly mobility)

Wiz

Xingxing Mobility

Zeno Power

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam

Email: bivechana.gautam@frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com

www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org