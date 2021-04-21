Frost & Sullivan Examines Decade of Strong Growth in the Global Energy Storage Market

Upcoming webinar to spotlight batteries as a key piece in the energy transition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Renewable power investment continues to accelerate, driven by a combination of technology and project costs reductions, supportive regulations and growing pressure to decarbonize the power sector. Nonetheless, large-scale penetration of renewables needs additional support to ensure a fully functioning and balanced grid, and battery storage solutions are the perfect fit. Players in the market have effectively refined their offerings to meet the needs of the mainstream market. Residential battery storage systems are equipped with a sleeker design, while commercial and industrial storage solutions can be sized and optimized to meet the specific needs of the customer. Grid-scale solutions are attracting investors looking to maximize returns from the power sector. The total battery energy storage systems (BESS) market is forecast to reach $40 billion annually by 2030, up from $6.5 billion in 2020.



Frost & Sullivan experts Jonathan Robinson, Energy Research Director, and Maria Benintende, Principal Analyst, invite you to join them for the Growth Opportunity briefing, “Global Energy Storage: How will Decarbonization and Decentralization Accelerate Deployment?,” on April 28 at 10 a.m. EST. The session will discuss growth expected to continue throughout the 2020s, changes in market dynamics and key technology trends for the future.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5id

Attend this briefing to:

Understand how the role of battery storage will evolve within the wider energy ecosystem.

Deep dive into the key market metrics, trends, and competitive developments for the residential and grid markets.

Discover the latest status of technology trends within the market; lithium-ion dominates thinking, but alternative technologies are vying for future share.

Identify the major growth opportunities for BESS solution providers, investors, utilities, and adjacent OEMs.

