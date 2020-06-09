The Frost Radar benchmarks the top 16 companies in the market excelling at growth and innovation

SANTA CLARA, California, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan’s Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery in the Pharmaceutical Industry Radar has identified that organizations’ need to minimize research and development (R&D) costs for drug discovery is pushing the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in the pharmaceutical sector. Further, this can significantly reduce the drug discovery timeline, improve productivity, and help companies address challenges related to R&D outcomes and a shrinking new molecule entity (NME) pipeline. Pharmaceutical companies have been leveraging AI for drug discovery processes, including the invention of a coronavirus vaccine and potential drugs, driving huge growth in this market.



Frost & Sullivan Names Top Innovators in Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty, the global AI and big data analytics market for the pharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate further.

This recently released Radar provides a benchmark of more than 50 companies within the AI for drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry market to determine the top 16 industry leaders excelling at innovation, poised for partnerships, and ripe for investment. The companies are recognized in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected increase rates, strengths, and insight on how companies can be more effective in the future.

The following companies were identified for demonstrated excellence in both growth and innovation with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients: AcuraStem Inc., AI Therapeutics, Atomwise, BenevolentAI, BERG, Biovista Inc., Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc., Evaxion Biotech, Exscientia Ltd., Gritstone Oncology Inc., Healx Ltd, Insilico Medicine, Lantern Pharma Inc., Pharnext, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and TwoXAR.

Key takeaways:

Better understand the growth environment from the perspective of industry experts.

Gain insight into organizations recognized for leveraging best practices to shape the future of the industry.

Benefit from a comprehensive analysis of the companies plotted on the Radar.

Receive best practices on how the intelligence in the Radar can be leveraged by boards of directors, the CEO’s growth team, customers, and more.

