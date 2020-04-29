Frost & Sullivan Presents the Unprecedented Opportunities in the Personal Protection Equipment Industry

Upcoming webinar will provide insight on how the PPE industry is reassessing supply chain strategies due to the COVID-19-related surge from the healthcare industry

SANTA CLARA, California, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The COVID-19 pandemic has caught the world by surprise, and a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) has exposed the vulnerability of our healthcare and emergency response systems. While the virus has uncovered industry shortcomings, such as its dependence on outsourced supply chains, demand for PPE is thriving and creating market opportunities globally. According to Frost & Sullivan, on average, the industry grows at 3% to 5% per annum; however, the healthcare PPE segment is now experiencing an unprecedented boom, estimated at 80% to 100%, and is opening doors for new entrants, alliances, and partnership opportunities between PPE players and material suppliers.



Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Global President & Managing Partner Aroop Zutshi and Vice President Sanjiv Bhaskar for the Growth Opportunity briefing, “COVID-19: Growth Opportunities in the PPE Industry,” on May 7 at 11 a.m. EST. The briefing will highlight how the PPE industry can seize the growth opportunities presented and remain a favorite of the private equity community, and also discuss how the pandemic will change the PPE industry’s approach to different end-user industries.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial PPE markets.

Identify global opportunities for industrial PPE supplies of masks, gowns and eye protection in the healthcare industry.

Expose potential new competitors to industrial PPE players.

Discover how to overcome supply chain challenges such as over-dependence on imports.

Capitalize on the growing userbase to help your company expand.

Find out if COVID-19 will reverse the PPE consolidation trend or enhance it.

