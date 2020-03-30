Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Huawei CloudEngine 16800 for 2020 Global Data Center Switch Technology Leadership Award

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Based on the investigation and analysis of 2020 global data center switch market, as well as the research and evaluation on mainstream data center switch competitors within the industry, Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, presents Huawei CloudEngine 16800 with 2020 Global Data Center Switch Technology Leadership Award. This award is to honor Huawei CloudEngine 16800’s continuous innovation and progress in global data center switch products market, its technology leadership position in the industry and its contribution to the overall development of the data center switch industry.

A data center switch is a switch that connects multiple devices on to the same network within the data center. Supported by numerous growth drivers such as the increasing complexity of technology and data, upsurge in AI and cloud technology, growing internet penetration, upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, rising data traffic and emerging autonomous machines/robots, the market for a forward thinking data center switch built for the coming AI era will be well received and increase significantly. Huawei CloudEngine 16800 is the industry’s first data center switch for the AI and cloud era.

Huawei CloudEngine 16800’s strength lies in reaching an AI computer power of 100%, realizing the industry’s highest switching capacity, and fostering innovation and improving technologies in interconnection speed, power efficiency and heat dissipation. Huawei is the first to create an intelligent engine for data center switches. With its innovative embedded AI chip, the CloudEngine 16800 provides real-time learning and training of network-wide traffic and implementing auto-sensing and auto-optimization of the traffic model, reaching an AI computer power of 100%. In addition, Huawei CloudEngine 16800 is the industry’s highest switching capacity with 48X400GE per slot, which is five times the industry’s average performance currently. Furthermore, The CloudEngine 16800 breaks through technologies in speed, power and cooling through a collaboration of new sub-micron non-destructive materials, polymer bonding technology, magnetic blowout technology, large excitation technology, mixed-flow fans, etc.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, it identifies companies that are true industry leaders, delivering best practices in growth, innovation, and leadership, with emphasis on technology leverage and customer value. This involves extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain of specific products. Against the backdrop of this research, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Huawei CloudEngine 16800 as the technology leader in data center switch.

About Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – Huawei are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. Huawei invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. Huawei have more than 180,000 employees, and operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today’s market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200330/2763705-1?lang=0