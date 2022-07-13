Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Sibros with the 2022 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its World-class Automotive Management Platform

Sibros supports automakers with disruptive connected vehicle solutions on its comprehensive automotive software and data platform.

SAN ANTONIO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the North American over-the-air automotive management software industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Sibros with the 2022 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for delivering a highly innovative platform that revolutionizes the vehicle ecosystem. Sibros is a leading supplier of over-the-air (OTA) data management solutions and software updates for the automotive industry, consistently delivering top-performing and unique technologies to customers.



Sibros designs pioneering solutions that empower original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to update software, accurately record data, command remotely, and troubleshoot vehicles’ electronic control units through its Deep Connected Platform™ (DCP). Sibros’s business model and DCP drive innovation and fundamentally alter the conventional engineering consulting approach by harnessing proven world-class technology to streamline networking and software updates.

This disruptive mix of technology enhances Sibros’s services because it delivers detailed location-based data, driver performance analytics, and fleet management tools, among other benefits.

“With its foundational platform in place, Sibros has assembled a comprehensive embedded software and cloud applications portfolio that bridges industry gaps and provides automakers with everything needed to accelerate connected vehicle success, with no additional hardware or intensive integration required,” said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “By integrating its OTA Deep Logger, OTA Deep Updater, and OTA Deep Command Manager on S32G2, Sibros enables its customers to prototype, test, and deploy advanced connectivity functionality rapidly, shortening time to market and advancing OTA software and data management technology.”

Sibros’s vision transcends its vast experience and superior capabilities, placing customer value at the heart of its business strategy. The company has close relationships with its customers, allowing it to understand their needs better and adapt its products and services to the changing market requirements.

In addition, the company has built an unparalleled reputation over the years for helping its customers achieve their business goals with tailored solutions. Moreover, Sibros is committed to delivering customized products and state-of-the-art technologies to enable seamless and timely decision making in the automotive industry.

“Sibros’s transformative, software-first approach empowers OEMs to address hundreds of connected vehicle use cases, including service/fleet management, predictive maintenance, personalization, and data monetization,” noted Niranjan Manohar, Consulting Director for Frost & Sullivan. “Sibros’s commitment to excellence and customer-centric framework has led to its coveted preferred partner status. Over the years, it has added a range of new customers to its established base, which includes legacy car, truck, bus, two-wheeler, and tractor manufacturers, as well as electric, solar, and commercial vehicle startups across different regions.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient’s technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

