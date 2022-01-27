FTLife scoops up four awards at 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards FTLife-Image.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – FTLife Insurance Company Limited (“FTLife”) is pleased to announce
that it garnered four awards at the 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for
its excellence in agent training, distribution channel, marketing, and product
development.
The four awards received by FTLife include:
- Academy of the
Year
- Broker Support
– Best-in-Class
- Campaign of
the Year – Outstanding Achiever
- Critical
Illness Product – Outstanding Achiever
FTLife Chief Executive Officer
Joe Cheng said, “It is an honour for us to earn recognition in this prestigious
award scheme. It indicates our long-standing commitment and dedication to
developing industry leaders for the industry while providing strategic partners
and customers with innovative solutions and unrivalled experiences. Looking
forward, FTLife will continue to ‘Think beyond insurance.’ to bring greater
value for all stakeholders including the industry, customers and society at
large.”
The “Academy of the Year” Award was bestowed on FTLife
for its people-oriented approach to talent development. We provide our
consultants with top-notch training and development. In addition, advanced and
creative technologies are employed to help them scale even greater success.
Last year, co-developed with a local tech start-up, we introduced industry’s
first-in-kind smart presentation and communication tool “AI Drill” that utilises
artificial intelligence and big data to enhance the competency and
professionalism of our people.
Holding
fast to its brand promise of “Embrace Change for Better Future,” the FTLife partnership
distribution team seeks to deliver ideal business solutions and best possible pre-sale
and after-sale support to our partners. The success of their continuing effort
and commitment in giving partners robust support won the team the “Broker Support
– Best-in-Class” Award for the fifth consecutive year.
The “Campaign of the Year – Outstanding Achiever” endorsed FTLife’s
use of digital media to promote the corporate brand and
flagship products. Adhering to the brand philosophy of “Think beyond insurance.”,
FTLife carefully integrated both online and offline marketing strategies and
successfully enhanced the public awareness of its corporate brand, which helped
promote the innovative products and attentive services of the company.
FTLife’s “HealthCare 168 Plus” Critical Protector won the title of “Critical Illness
Product – Outstanding Achiever.” The plan breaks the critical illness concept
that customers will be covered once they qualify for Loss of Functionality of
Key Organs even in times of novel diseases, or in situations where a clear
diagnosis is not possible. In addition, customers will receive up to 500% sum
insured for severe urban diseases.
BENCHMARK is a profit-for-purpose organization – a
purpose-driven organization with a mission to drive best practices in the
finance community by emphasizing social responsibility and advocating for the
protection of investors. As one of the most highly
anticipated industry awards in Hong Kong, the signature Benchmark Wealth
Management Awards uses a stringent rating programme.