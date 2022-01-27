FTLife scoops up four awards at 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards FTLife-Image.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 January 2022 – FTLife Insurance Company Limited (“FTLife”) is pleased to announce

that it garnered four awards at the 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for

its excellence in agent training, distribution channel, marketing, and product

development.

FTLife

garners four awards at the 2021 BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards for its

excellence in agent training, distribution channel, marketing, and product

development.

The four awards received by FTLife include:

Academy of the

Year

Year Broker Support

– Best-in-Class

– Best-in-Class Campaign of

the Year – Outstanding Achiever

the Year – Outstanding Achiever Critical

Illness Product – Outstanding Achiever

FTLife Chief Executive Officer

Joe Cheng said, “It is an honour for us to earn recognition in this prestigious

award scheme. It indicates our long-standing commitment and dedication to

developing industry leaders for the industry while providing strategic partners

and customers with innovative solutions and unrivalled experiences. Looking

forward, FTLife will continue to ‘Think beyond insurance.’ to bring greater

value for all stakeholders including the industry, customers and society at

large.”

The “Academy of the Year” Award was bestowed on FTLife

for its people-oriented approach to talent development. We provide our

consultants with top-notch training and development. In addition, advanced and

creative technologies are employed to help them scale even greater success.

Last year, co-developed with a local tech start-up, we introduced industry’s

first-in-kind smart presentation and communication tool “AI Drill” that utilises

artificial intelligence and big data to enhance the competency and

professionalism of our people.

Holding

fast to its brand promise of “Embrace Change for Better Future,” the FTLife partnership

distribution team seeks to deliver ideal business solutions and best possible pre-sale

and after-sale support to our partners. The success of their continuing effort

and commitment in giving partners robust support won the team the “Broker Support

– Best-in-Class” Award for the fifth consecutive year.

The “Campaign of the Year – Outstanding Achiever” endorsed FTLife’s

use of digital media to promote the corporate brand and

flagship products. Adhering to the brand philosophy of “Think beyond insurance.”,

FTLife carefully integrated both online and offline marketing strategies and

successfully enhanced the public awareness of its corporate brand, which helped

promote the innovative products and attentive services of the company.

FTLife’s “HealthCare 168 Plus” Critical Protector won the title of “Critical Illness

Product – Outstanding Achiever.” The plan breaks the critical illness concept

that customers will be covered once they qualify for Loss of Functionality of

Key Organs even in times of novel diseases, or in situations where a clear

diagnosis is not possible. In addition, customers will receive up to 500% sum

insured for severe urban diseases.

BENCHMARK is a profit-for-purpose organization – a

purpose-driven organization with a mission to drive best practices in the

finance community by emphasizing social responsibility and advocating for the

protection of investors. As one of the most highly

anticipated industry awards in Hong Kong, the signature Benchmark Wealth

Management Awards uses a stringent rating programme.