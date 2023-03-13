Fubon Life Hong Kong Appoints Patricia Wong as Chief Executive Officer

HONG KONG, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fubon Life Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited (“Fubon Life Hong Kong”) today announced the appointment of Ms. Patricia Wong as Chief Executive Officer. Reporting to the Board of Fubon Life Hong Kong, Ms. Wong will be responsible for spearheading the growth and development of Fubon Life Hong Kong.



Ms. Patricia Wong, CEO of Fubon Life Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Ms. Wong has more than 30 years of extensive leadership experience in the insurance and financial industry, driving strategic direction to build company growth. Before joining Fubon Life Hong Kong, she has held a number of senior management positions in various organizations. From 2001, Ms. Wong has assumed an instrumental role to set up the business operations for Fubon Group in the Hong Kong market, leading to the establishment of Hong Kong subsidiary of Fubon Life. Over the years, Ms. Wong has successfully built multi-distribution channels for Fubon Life Hong Kong and continuously reached new heights, year from year. Before assuming the position of Chief Executive Officer, she has been Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Fubon Life Hong Kong.

Mr. Jerry Chou, chairman of Fubon Life Hong Kong, said, “Patricia has profound experiences in overseeing various operations of Fubon Life Hong Kong. With her leadership, the team has achieved remarkable results. In her new role, Patricia and her team will, as always, commit to delivering customer-focused protection and financial planning solutions to our customers, and achieving further business success for Fubon Life Hong Kong, living up to our group’s vision of becoming “Asia’s first-class financial institutions.”

About Fubon Life Hong Kong

Fubon Group was established in 1961 with headquarter based in Taiwan. The group has diversified business in financial services, property development, telecommunications & media, culture & creative sector and philanthropy. As the key business unit of the group, Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd (“Fubon Financial Holdings”) (TWSE stock code: 2881) is a leading financial holding company offering banking, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and security brokerage services, with extensive footprints in Asia.

Fubon Life Insurance Company Limited (“Fubon Life Insurance”), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fubon Financial Holdings, is a leading insurer in Taiwan. In Hong Kong, Fubon Life Insurance (Hong Kong) Company Limited (“Fubon Life Hong Kong”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fubon Life Insurance, was authorized to conduct long term insurance business in Hong Kong in 2016. Through strategic partnership with banks and independent financial advisors, Fubon Life Hong Kong is committed to satisfying customers’ needs in protection and financial planning at different life stages.