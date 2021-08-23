HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott Bonvoy has recently launched a six-part video series, “Fueling the Culinary Fire”, a special glimpse behind the scenes and inside the minds of the greatest Michelin-starred chefs in Hong Kong and Macau. From Chef de Cuisine Paul Lau of Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong who has over 40 years of experience in establishing his authority in traditional Cantonese cuisine, to Chef Olivier Elzer of L’Envol at The St. Regis Hong Kong who earned his second Michelin star earlier this year, each episode explores how the chefs established their unique identities in the world of fine dining. With vivid cinematography and first-person narratives, the video series brings viewers into the world of Michelin star dining, and tells the stories behind the inspirations, passions and philosophies that have brought these chefs to the pinnacle of their professions.



“Fueling the Culinary Fire” by Marriott Bonvoy explores the creative minds of some of Hong Kong and Macau’s greatest chefs.

“We are proud to be part of the vibrant food scene here in Hong Kong and Macau, which have a wonderful diversity of cuisines,” said Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific. “Our distinguished chefs are the secret ingredient behind every one of our restaurants. By capturing their untold stories, we hope to engage with guests to strengthen the emotional connection between kitchen and table.”

From Classic Cantonese Cuisine to Modern Interpretations

Chef de Cuisine Paul Lau of Tin Lung Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the foremost authorities on Cantonese cuisine, believes that dreams are only the beginning, but it takes discipline to succeed. One of Hong Kong’s youngest Executive Chinese Chefs Jayson Tang, of Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, explains how the kitchen ‘is like a battlefield’, and endeavours to create connections with his guests by better understanding their preferences and push the boundaries of his craft. Executive Chinese Chef Hung Chi-Kwong of Rùn at The St. Regis Hong Kong, reimagines traditional techniques with striking presentations and pairs signature dishes with Chinese tea to create new interpretations of classic Cantonese cuisine. Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho of Lai Heen, at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, reflects on his 40-year career working in Mainland China, Southeast Asia and Europe, and believes that cooking is about the taste and feelings of dishes, which must be continuously improved and changing with the times.

Bringing the tastes of home and the best seasonal ingredients to Hong Kong

Chef Angelo Agliano of Tosca di Angelo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, shares his childhood memories of growing up by the sea in Sicily, and how this inspiration allows him to convey the tastes and impressions of the Mediterranean to his restaurant in Hong Kong. At L’Envol in The St. Regis, Hong Kong, Culinary Director Olivier Elzer strives to be the best in anything he chooses to do by remembering the importance of seasonality in foods and practicing determination and perfectionism in his craftsmanship.

In conjunction with the campaign launch, guests can enjoy chef specialties from limited time menus, such as the specialty Braised Sea Cucumber with Preserved Vegetables from the Man Ho Chinese Restaurant deluxe menu, the Saffron Risotto and Green Asparagus with 24 Months Parmesan Cheese from the Tosca di Angelo Weekend Lunch menu, the Deep-fried Diced Wagyu Beef Puff from the Rùn Dim Sum menu, the Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup with Conpoy and Blaze Mushroom from the Lai Heen Autumn Mushrooms Tasting Menu, or the Drunken fresh abalone with Huadiao wine from the Tin Lung Heen Michelin Degustation menu. To make a dining reservation, visit Marriott Bonvoy Asia. Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy enhanced discounts at participating restaurant and bar benefits. See here for more details.

Starting from July 30, guests can watch the videos on Fueling the Culinary Fire series page.

July 30 : Chef Paul Lau , Tin Lung Heen (live)

: Chef , Tin Lung Heen (live) August 12 : Chef Jayson Tang, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant (live)

: Chef Jayson Tang, Man Ho Chinese Restaurant (live) August 26 : Chef Hung Chi-Kwong , Rùn

: Chef , Rùn September 9 : Chef Jackie Ho , Lai Heen

: Chef , September 23 : Chef Angelo Angliano , Tosca di Angelo

: Chef , Tosca di Angelo October TBA: Chef Olivier Elzer , L’Envol

