Fugees Reunion Reportedly Held Up Due To Pras Michel’s Legal Troubles

A new report from Puck News has claimed that the Fugees reunion tour, which was due to kick off in 2021, was not cancelled due to COVID as first claimed. Rather, the report claims the tour was axed due to Pras Michel’s alleged involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

In 2019, Michel had been indicted by the United States Department of Justice for his alleged role in the scandal, which claimed he had been involved in laundering money from Malaysian officials during the 2012 US presidential election.

Fugees – ‘Ready Or Not’

[embedded content]

At the time, Michel plead not guilty to the charges, though in June 2021, he was charged again, this time for allegedly running a campaign to get the Donald Trump administration to drop their investigation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

It was just three months later that the Fugees had announced their reunion tour, with Michel, Wyclef Jean, and Ms. Lauryn Hill ostensibly set to tour for the 25th anniversary of their latest album, The Score. The tour, which was scheduled to begin in November, was to see the group perform a handful of shows in the US, before wrapping up with international dates in London, Paris, Nigeria, and Ghana.

However, as Puck News reports, the Fugees’ claims that COVID was responsible for the delay (and eventual cancellation) of the shows wasn’t truthful, with the US Justice Department reportedly not permitting Michel to embark on an international tour. Currently, Michel is scheduled to appear before a US court on 4th November to face his myriad charges, which could reportedly see him face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Despite the cancellation of the tour, remaining Fugees members Jean and Hill did perform a handful of their songs live during a brief festival appearance in early July.

Further Reading

Listen To A Snippet Of Kanye West’s New Lauryn Hill-Sampling Song ‘Believe What I Say’

Rolling Stone Have Updated Their Best 500 Albums List, With Marvin Gaye Taking The Top Spot

OP-ED: The Mistreatment Of Lauryn Hill. Why Her Infamous Sydney Show Was A Triumph