FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Brings Affordable Web-to-Print Solution to Businesses with Aleyant Software Services

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. partners with Aleyant, an innovative leader in providing robust software services to the graphic communications industry, to distribute and support Aleyant Pressero and eDocBuilder solutions across the Asia Pacific region. The two solutions are now available in nine countries/regions [Note 1] in Asia Pacific.

Aleyant Pressero is a B2B and B2C online storefront solution that also generate budgets, plan production and prepress workflows. Its open architecture allows users to connect with third party integrations. Aleyant eDocBuilder is the cloud-based online designer, document personalisation and variable data publishing system that enables users to create and customise their own documents quickly and easily, as well as proof and approve them from a web browser.

“We are pleased to formalise this important partnership with FUJIFILM Business Innovation in the Asia Pacific region,” said Trent Foreman, CEO of Aleyant. “While we already have several installations in the region, we expect the power and reach FUJIFILM Business Innovation brings to the partnership will spur even more growth, offer more options to customers, and help make printing and packaging businesses in the region more productive and profitable.”

“We were looking for a highly functional yet affordable and scalable solution for our customers in the Asia Pacific for web-to-print services that could augment our existing portfolio,” said Scott Mackie, General Manager, Graphic Communications Business Group at FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific.”Aleyant was the right choice as they have the capability to integrate with various third-party solutions for business, shipping and payment systems, as well as support for most of the languages and currencies globally. With Aleyant’s existing sales and technical support resources in the region, we are positioned to provide enhanced service and support to our customers in Asia Pacific.”

While growth in ecommerce has been ongoing, during the pandemic, use of ecommerce across most industries spiked, and continues to do so. According to Statista, revenue generated by ecommerce in Asian markets is expected to show an annual growth rate of 6.95% through 2025, with an estimated 68.2% of users taking advantage of ecommerce services [Note 2].

“To help our customers, especially the small-medium businesses (SMBs) to stay competitive and grow their profits in this digital age, we plan to expand our offerings to include the entire Aleyant suite, ranging from PrintJobManager to tFLOW automated prepress workflow and more,” Scott added. “The ability to add modules to create an automated workflow as they grow in size and the easy incorporation of existing solutions into Aleyant’s open API allow customers to work more efficiently with an integrated workflow.”

About Aleyant

Aleyant’s automated print software solutions create a solid foundation for growing your print business (and customer count) by automating daily print processes such as ordering, pricing, file correction, production, customer service and more.

Our automation print software reduces manual touches, errors and production time for your print shop. With it, you can connect online design to B2C and B2B online print stores. Connect your print store to estimating, production management and to customer service and prepress automation. You can use Aleyant software products separately, together or with over 1,500 third-party apps via direct API or Zapier. Start Automating Your Success today at www.aleyant.com.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com/comms.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is committed to continue offering innovations to businesses globally to help maximise their organizational strengths. We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment as Fuji Xerox in Tokyo in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one’s creativity by effectively adopting information and knowledge. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class multifunction printers, production printers and IT solutions, as well as business process outsourcing services.

On April 1, 2021, FUJIFILM Business Innovation changed its name from Fuji Xerox to a name that embodies its commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific is the regional headquarters of the global company FUJIFILM Business Innovation, providing corporate support and shared services for the Asia Pacific region.

https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal