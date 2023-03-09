FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore Launches First APAC E-Store in Exclusive Partnership with Lazada

The launch of the longstanding brand’s first e-store on Lazada offers both businesses and consumers direct access to FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s exclusive products, designed for the future of hybrid work

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, the “Best Office Printer Brand” in Singapore1, announces their partnership with Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform, to launch the brand’s first official LazMall flagship store in Singapore. The e-store welcomes a whole new online shopping experience for its consumers, featuring new product offerings designed to cater to the needs of hybrid work.

Aside from expanding FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore’s strategic e-commerce presence, the partnership also marks its first step towards the Direct-to-Consumer market, while reinforcing Lazada’s leading position in the e-commerce sector.

Inspired by the ever-increasing shift towards hybrid work, the newly launched e-store features FUJIFILM’s latest line of printers – the Apeos Print series, comprising the FUJIFILM ApeosPort Print 3410SD, ApeosPort C2410SD, and the Apeos C325 z. This series follows the success of earlier models, specifically the Apeos C325, which won the Buyers Lab (BLI) Winter 2022 A4 Pick Awards2. Available on the Lazada e-store from 9 March 2023, the Apeos Print Series features compact, lightweight designs that promise high print performance, and reliability, for small workgroups.

Beyond printing, additional offerings available through the Lazada e-store will also offer users a full suite of essential hybrid work tools, including the new INNEX Cube 360 Degrees Conference Camera, and the Ideao Hub 24″ QHD Touch Screen Monitor. The INNEX Cube 360 Degrees Conference Camera enables AI-facial tracking, while the Ideao Hub 24″ QHD Touch Screen Monitor spotlights a 10-port hub and ergonomic stand with a touch screen monitor, to facilitate workgroup conferences and discussions.

Adeline Goh, Senior Director of Strategic Business & Marketing at FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, said: “With the prevalence of hybrid work arrangements, more employees now require the capability to print from home. We recognise the evolving needs of the work environment, which is what our e-commerce store seeks to address.”

Adeline further adds, “Our partnership with Lazada goes a long way in improving accessibility in Singapore, and enhancing the customer experience for consumers across multiple levels. From the one-man start-up, to the multi-level SME, we look to leverage our decades of experience in the industry to provide our customers with high-calibre office essentials that can better navigate the shifting balance between work and home.”

In light of its partnership with FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, Lazada is offering a discount of up to 23% off to celebrate the launch of Fujifilm Business Innovation Singapore’s e-store, with the following discount options:

Option 1 : With a minimum spend amount of S$80 , the first 400 customers will receive a $5 discount voucher to use on their next purchase.

: With a minimum spend amount of , the first 400 customers will receive a discount voucher to use on their next purchase. Option 2: The first 200 visitors to the FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore e-store on Lazada will receive a S$10 voucher with a minimum spend of S$250 .

For more information about FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/fbsg

To visit FUJIFILM Business Innovation Singapore’s e-store on Lazada, please visit: https://www.lazada.sg/shop/fujifilm-business-innovation/

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers’ businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one’s creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services, as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.