Fujitsu Global Delivery Center Philippines awarded with Best Places to Work CertificationBest Places To Work Logo.jpg

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 26 July 2022 – Fujitsu’s Global Delivery Center in the Philippines (GDC) has been awarded with the Best Places to Work certification during the awarding ceremony that took place at its head office in Taguig City on June 2, 2022.

Arlene Gregorio, Head of Philippines GDC, and Aristeo “Theo” Cataluna, Head of Human Resources, Philippines GDC, received the trophy and plaque on behalf of the company.

“Amazing, amazing achievement for our organization. This afternoon is not really about Fujitsu, but it’s really about the people of Fujitsu. So Best Places to Work is not about the facilities, it’s about our culture; it’s about the way we take care of each other. And definitely a big part of that would be our HR team, our IT team, our support team, and of course, our delivery team – meaning each and every one of this membership,” said Ms. Arlene Gregorio, Head of Fujitsu GDC Philippines, who added that the awarding ceremony is not a culmination event, but a continuous effort for the organization to be one of the best places to work for in the world.

“I am truly humbled by the result of this certification activity because this is based on the anonymous responses collected from our dear team members. As such, this award recognizes the significant contribution of everyone in the organization. In HR, together with the support teams and the senior leadership team, we constantly challenge ourselves on how to give better support to the employees,” said Aristeo Cataluna, Head of Human Resources, Fujitsu GDC Philippines.

Fujitsu GDC Philippines was assessed focusing on eight (8) workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth, and people practices. The GDC Philippines’ Human Resources (HR) policies and practices were also assessed against Best Places to Work’s global people framework standard. In addition, the GDC also attained high scores from the employee satisfaction survey which were answered anonymously.

Representing the Best Places to Work organization and program was Hamza Idrissi who joined the awarding ceremony virtually.

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program that certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world.

HR practices implemented in the organization against our global people framework standard.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/bptw4



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org



Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.