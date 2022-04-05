Full Tilt Festival Returns With New July Dates & First Artist Announcement

With its debut national run due to wrap up in Brisbane this month following months of dramas that saw its Sydney and Adelaide legs both cancelled and the Melbourne and Brissie instalments postponed, Full Tilt festival is back for another round.

Australia’s newest punk, rock & metalcore fest will return this July with a fresh lineup and a fresh round of East Coast dates and *crosses fingers* hopefully a smoother run.

Organisers Destroy All Lines have issued a save the date for three new events in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane (soz Adelaide), and have revealed the first two artists on the lineup.

Leeds (UK) based post-hardcore outfit Static Dress and local heroes Ocean Grove have both been announced on the bill so far, with more details to follow shortly.

Catch everything we know so far down below!

[embedded content]

Full Tilt Festival (July Edition) 2022 Lineup

Ocean Grove

Static Dress

+ More TBA

Full Tilt Festival (July Edition) 2022 Dates

Saturday, 16th July

Eatons Hill Outdoor and Ballroom, Brisbane

Sunday, 17th July

Bella Vista Farm, Sydney

Saturday, 23rd July

PICA, Melbourne