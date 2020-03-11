Fullerton Health Indonesia Supports National Efforts to Combat Tuberculosis

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fullerton Health Indonesia (FHI) joined President Joko Widodo in the Ministry of Health’s launch event “Gerakan Bersama Menuju Eliminasi TBC 2030” (Elimination of Tuberculosis 2030) in Indonesia on 29 January 2020. The event was held in West Java, where FHI staff screened factory workers across 12 factories in West Java.

Indonesia is the second highest burden country in the world for tuberculosis (TB), and TB is the fourth largest cause of death in the country. There are about one million people in Indonesia who are infected with TB every year. With treatment, TB is curable, and that is why Fullerton Health advocates to help its communities screen for TB and provide access to treatment.

FHI has been active in TB screening since early 2018. Partnering with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, an international organisation based in Geneva, FHI has been involved in serving the underserved communities across some of the major provinces in Indonesia, including Java, Sulawesi, Bali, and Kalimantan. FHI has covered a total of 278,075 people across factories, city slums, prisons, boarding schools and rural villages in the area of TB screening.

In January 2020, Fullerton Health, together with the World Economic Forum, Stop TB Partnership, the Global Fund, Johnson & Johnson and Philips, launched the “Ending Workplace TB” initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

FHI is currently involved in rolling out the Workplace TB education and screening programme in partnership with Yayasan KNCV and supported by Stop TB Partnership, a UN organisation which aims to eliminate TB as a public health problem. It hopes to cover 150,000 factory workers in 250 factories in Jakarta. Any factories in the districts of North Jakarta, East Jakarta, and South Tangerang interested in being part of the free screening programme are welcome to contact FHI.

For photos, please click on the links below:

For access to press release, please click here.

About Fullerton Health

Fullerton Health is a leading integrated health system in the Asia Pacific region. Founded in Singapore in 2010, today the Company serves clients through over 550 healthcare facilities and a large global network of healthcare providers across nine markets in Asia Pacific. Fullerton Health’s value proposition is the integration of healthcare service offerings with customized management and advisory capabilities, in line with its purpose to deliver affordable and accessible care for all in Asia Pacific. For more information on Fullerton Health, please visit http://www.fullertonhealth.com/.

About Fullerton Health Indonesia

Fullerton Health Indonesia offers integrated healthcare solutions to corporate clients which include medical check-ups, occupational health services, third-party administration and managed care services, medical assistance & evacuation services as well as other specialty health services. For information on Fullerton Health Indonesia, please visit http://www.fullertonhealth.co.id