Fullerton Health Officially Opens its Flagship Health Screening Centre at Novena

This is one of the largest and most comprehensive health screening & preventative health facilities in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fullerton Health Group’s (FHG) newest and largest Health Screening Centre was officially launched by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at an official opening ceremony held today at Novena Square. The Centre is part of FHG’s commitment to bring prevention and wellness to the forefront of its business offerings.



Registration Counter

“The opening of the new Health Screening Centre @ Novena is a milestone of over a decade’s efforts in advocating the importance of preventive care. At present, Fullerton Health services over 1 million people in Singapore within our network of payors and providers, ensuring they have access to affordable and quality care. Health screening is a vital component of our healthcare system because keeping people healthy and intervening early is key”, continued Mr Ho Kuen Loon, Group CEO of Fullerton Health.

Building on Fullerton Health’s experience of having screened over 200,000 people, the new Health Screening Centre @ Novena is conveniently located at the heart of the Novena Healthcare Hub. It is also easily accessible via public transport with Novena MRT Station within short walking distance. Situated on level 5 – away from retail space, it provides a private space for all customers.

Dr Walter Lim, Singapore Managing Director of Fullerton Health, shared: “Our new centre will provide comprehensive services which address the screening for the ‘3 Highs’ (DHL – Diabetes, Hypertension, Lipid Disorders), common cancers including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and other domains of health and wellness including – musculoskeletal fitness, sleep, and eye health. We will also provide the full range of adult vaccinations. Our goal is to address the full spectrum of patients to maintain health; prevent disease progression and protect against complications.”

“The centre was developed with customer experience as priority, with a soothing ambiance and calming environment. Fullerton Health’s unique Health Screening Pods and suites were conceptualised to provide a central point for the health screening experience, bringing the tests to the patient, thus reducing the need for patient movement between stations”, added Dr Walter Lim.

With the opening of this latest centre, FHG has a total of three Health Screening Centres conveniently located in the town area (the other two Centres are located at Ngee Ann City and Ocean Financial Centre).

The new Health Screening Centre @ Novena

Spanning almost 12,000 square feet, FHG’s new Health Screening Centre @ Novena features 10 suites and 28 Health Screening Pods, which will be able to accommodate up to 200 health screenings per day.

The patient journey begins with greetings by our Patient Care Officer who offers guidance throughout the registration process. Customers can register using their own mobile phones from the comfort of their designated Health Screening pods where specialised healthcare professionals will take turns to visit for preliminary tests. They will then be escorted to clinical examinations and selected tests conducted by experienced doctors and nurses, and rest at their pods in between tests.

The new Health Screening Centre houses various health screening facilities that support different types of health screening packages, from basic investigations to in-depth assessment of specific diseases. Apart from basic clinical assessments such as blood pressure measurement, the new centre is capable of conducting wide-ranging tests including thorough blood and urine tests, resting electrocardiogram (ECG) and treadmill ECG, spirometry and tonometry. Equipment including X-rays, mammogram and ultrasounds are available for radiology examinations as well. Aiming to provide a more seamless health screening experience, the new Health Screening centre is also equipped with other services in musculoskeletal fitness, sleep, and eye health.

FHG’s new Health Screening Centre @ Novena is located at 238B Thomson Road, Novena Square Tower B, #05-01, Singapore 307685.

– END –

About Fullerton Health

Founded in 2010, Fullerton Health is a leading vertically integrated healthcare platform in Asia with a proven track record of providing clients and patients with enterprise healthcare solutions. With an extensive network of healthcare facilities across 9 markets and partnerships with established and reputable healthcare providers in the region, Fullerton Health harnesses these resources to provide Affordable and Accessible Care for All in Asia.