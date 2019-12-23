HomeTopNews Philippines

“Fumiya Sankai discharged from hospital after lung operation”

| December 23, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments

Fumiya Sankai returned to his home after a successful operation.

Fumiya Sankai was finally discharged from the hospital after undergoing a lung operation. On his YouTube channel, the former Pinoy Big Brother: Otso housemate shared that the operation was successful and he would be returning to his home in Japan.

“Finally my surgery is successful and then fast-recovery talaga. Thank you so much for all the support that’s why I’m out the hospital right now and this time I realized health is very important talaga,” he said in his vlog. 

[embedded content]

Though he was already discharged, Fumiya shared that he still needs to be cautious.

READ: Fumiya Sankai to undergo operation because of a hole in his lung

“Pero it’s still bawal mag-speak loudly and bawal mag-airplane, dancing and that’s why just rest dito sa Japan. And then we are heading to my house I’m so happy. I stayed in the hospital for 9 days sobrang tagal and it’s very boring,” he stated.

Fumiya had to undergo operation because his doctors discovered a hole in his right lung.

Related Posts

About The Author

admin

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com