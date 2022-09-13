Fun Weekend Activities: Fair Trade Autumn Festival, A Bazaar and Three Themed Workshops for Fair Trade

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fair Trade Hong Kong will host the Fair Trade Autumn Festival on 17 and 18 September 2022 with a theme around Fair Share. Among the attractions, there will be a bazaar with 10 ethical brands selling a wide variety of food from around the world, also skincare and beauty products. There will also be three sustainability-themed workshops where participants will have a taste of sustainable lifestyle, upcycling waste into valuable resources which matches Fairtrade practices.



The products for sale in the Festival are produced in line with the Six Principles of Fair Trade: Empowerment, No Forced Labour, Fair Pay, Protecting the Environment, Gender Equality and Safe Working Conditions. The 10 selected brands include Fair Taste (the first Fair Trade brand in HK), Soaper Delights (local brand promoting an eco-friendly sustainable lifestyle), Fair Circle (a member of the World Fair Trade Organisation), Welspring (a local brand embracing healthy lifestyle) etc. Collect gifts upon spending while stocks last#.

The workshops include the Coffee Ground Scrub Workshop, the Organic Pigment Workshop and the Handmade Herbal Soap Workshop. Families, couples and friends are welcome to join and learn how to live sustainably and encourage fair trade practices.

Event: Fair Trade Autumn Festival 2022

Date: 17 – 18 September 2022 (Saturday & Sunday)

Venue: L3 Atrium, Metroplaza, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Chung, NT

Entrance Fee: Free admission, extra charges for workshops

Enquiry no.: Fair Trade Hong Kong Foundation at 3705 2488

# Fair Trade Autumn Festival limited-time offer:

Redeem a Fairtrade-certified Silver Mona drip coffee from Hiang Kie Coffee with receipt(s) totalling $200 or more from the Fair Trade Autumn Festival bazaar and workshops while stocks last. Redeem a Chinese tea bag from The Art of Tea by Birmingham Food Products with receipt(s) totalling $500 or more from the Fair Trade Autumn Festival bazaar and workshops while stocks last.

About Fair Trade Hong Kong

Fair Trade Hong Kong (FTHK), a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO), was founded in 2008. It is committed to promoting the concept of Fair Trade.

In 2012, FTHK officially joined Fairtrade International as a Fairtrade Marketing Organization. It has been authorized to promote and monitor the certification of Fairtrade products in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China ever since.

Fairtrade International is a global organization co-owned by more than 1.9 million farmers. The Fair Trade label is one of the most recognized and trusted sustainability labels in the world. By bringing together small-scale farmers and workers who are usually the most devalued in multinational production chains, Fair Trade aims to come up with solutions to help them enjoy better lives without poverty.

FTHK is dedicated to promoting Fair Trade through educational efforts at primary, secondary and tertiary levels, public awareness events and corporate ESG development programmes. The organization also strives to nurture a sense of global citizenship in young people by carrying out public education activities and expanding the number of Fair Trade products in the market.

https://www.fairtradehk.org/en/about/fair_trade_hk/

