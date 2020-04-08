“Fundraising virtual concert launched to benefit PH concert and event scene”

A fundraising virtual concert was launched for the benefit of the Philippine concert and event scene hit by the enhanced community quarantine.

A fundraising virtual concert was launched for the benefit of the Philippine concert and event scene, as one of the several industries hit by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dubbed the Faith Over Fear: The PH Concert Initiative, the concert, which was co-produced by FLM Creatives & Productions OnQ Studios, featured performances from local artists such as Martin Nievera, Arnel Pineda, Ebe Dancel, Lani Misalucha, Jamie Rivera, Jett Pangan, and Kakai Bautista.

Other performers include Neocolours, Brenan Espartinez, Toto Sorioso, Thor Dulay, Poppert Bernadas, RJ Jimenez, Maki Ricafort, Vicki Nievera, Nicole Laurel Asensio, Gail Blanco Viduya, Marisse Santos, Suey Medina, Yosha Honasan, Jay Durias.

WATCH: Faith Over Fear: The PH Concert Initiative

The virtual concert is dedicated to helping the local live event scene by raising funds for stage managers, production assistants, stagehands, and stage crew, who have been displaced due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

“In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Philippine concert and event scene is one of several industries that have been totally disrupted, displacing thousands of Filipino workers and freelancers who have families to support. Even when the lockdown is lifted, it will take some time before our audience will feel safe enough to step back into a crowd of thousands. A lot of us are finding ways to get by,” said concert and event director Paolo Valenciano in an Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, many of our guys cannot sustain themselves any longer. I know that the entire world is crying for help but here’s hoping that our efforts to try and save the industry are able to generate any kind of assistance,” he added.

Several concert events in the country have been either cancelled or postponed as Philippine government officials prohibited mass gatherings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, April 7, the Philippines has recorded 3,764 cases of COVID-19, including 177 deaths and 84 recoveries.