Fundsquire raises $75 million strategic investment from Fasanara Capital

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Fundsquire, a source of capital for startup and scale-ups globally, today announced they have received a strategic $75 million AUD (£40 million) debt and equity investment from Fasanara Capital .

This investment will support Fundsquire’s goals to launch new funding products in its existing markets in Australia, Canada, and the UK, as well as enable tech development and market expansion in the coming year.

“We are thrilled about this partnership,” said Francesco Filia , CEO at Fasanara Capital. “Fundsquire is led by an extremely professional team with a unique offering on the market for R&D driven companies. We are looking forward to years of successful growth together.”

Fundsquire was founded in 2016 by passionate entrepreneurs with a goal to offer simple, non-dilutive growth capital options to businesses. Transitioning from a startup to a scaleup, Fundsquire’s own journey motivates it to create solutions that empower businesses to take control of their funding timeline.

Over the past year, Fundsquire has doubled it’s investments in category-leading businesses that are conducting R&D. This rapid growth has been enabled by strategic expansion of the team and operations along with technology platform development.

Several leading advisors, investors, and accountants have developed partnerships with Fundsquire to enable seamless funding options for businesses. Fundsquire’s expansive community of partners and perks offer clients a holistic network of support and connections.

“Our mission has been to invest capital into growing businesses across the world, and to make that process as straightforward, quick, and personalised as possible for our customers,” said Damien Petty , CEO & Founder of Fundsquire. “This investment accelerates our global growth and expansion of game-changing funding solutions for cutting edge businesses.”

About Fundsquire

Fundsquire is a global source of capital that invests in innovative businesses in Australia, the UK and Canada. We work closely with our customers to provide straightforward, non-dilutive capital to grow, accelerate and strengthen the value of their business. Visit fundsquire.com.au for more information.

About Fasanara Capital

Established in 2011, Fasanara Capital is a quantitative fintech investment company authorised and regulated by the FCA, offering access to inventive disruptive products and real-economy impact investment solutions, making extensive use of proprietary financial technology. Fasanara’s unorthodox portfolio construction and unconventional investment strategy is a response to today’s transformational financial markets, away from twin bubbles in public equity and bonds.

