Furniture stockyard in Leyte destroyed by fire

ORMOC CITY — A furniture stockyard and an employee’s house were destroyed in a fire in Barangay Sabang, Palompon town, Leyte on Saturday.
According to witnesses, the fire started in the house rented by Emma Appliance Trading at 7:45 a.m.
FO1 John Mark Uy, in an interview, said the fire began shortly after power was restored in the area.
“Witnesses reported it started from an electric spark near the garage of the appliance store,” he said.
No one was injured.
The fire was controlled at about 8:30 a.m. and was put out at about 8:45 a.m.
Damage was pegged at P3,200,000.
