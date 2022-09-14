Furuno Announces Most Advanced Global Timing Solutions Supporting L1 and L5 GNSS Signals

-Realizing World’s Highest Standards of Time Accuracy, Stability and Robustness-

NISHINOMIYA, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., a global provider of the most accurate timing devices headquartered in Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, is pleased to announce a new generation of time synchronization GNSS receiver modules compatible with all GNSS systems in the world. The modules deliver best-in-class nanosecond precision for 5th generation (5G) mobile systems, radio communications systems, smart power grids and grand master clocks.

Superior Accuracy / Advanced Robustness

GNSS receivers for time synchronization are used extensively in critical infrastructure such as mobile base stations and RAN equipment, commercial and defense radio communications, broadcasting, financial trading, smart power grids and more, where there are ever-increasing needs for high robustness, reliability and security.

Three new products being released include GT-100, GT-9001 and GT-90, designed to suit different applications based on frequency bands and output signals supported. All models boast the world’s highest level of time stability of 4.5ns (1 sigma) and offer superior features and performance.

Unrivaled performance for 5G, radio communications, time servers, smart grids

Dual band, supporting all constellations (GT-100)

Highly precise time & ultra-low-jitter 1pps synchronized with UTC

High robustness — guaranteed performance even if only L1 or only L5 signals are used (GT-100)

Programmable frequency clock outputs synchronized with UTC (GT-9001 & GT-100)

Excellent performance even in harsh environments and urban canyons

All models are equipped with the leading Dynamic Satellite Selection (TM) (DSS) multipath mitigation technology developed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) that minimizes degradation of time performance even when the antenna is installed in urban areas or near a window.

GT-100 is the company’s first timing multi-GNSS receiver module supporting concurrent L1 and L5 reception. This mitigates the effects of solar flares, which can lead to time errors, and strengthens measures against GNSS vulnerabilities such as jamming and spoofing. GT-100 delivers three outputs including 1 pulse per second (1PPS) synchronized with UTC as well as user-programmable frequencies. The outputs can be set as required to 10MHz, 2.048 MHz, 19.2 MHz, etc., commonly used in a variety of wireless communications systems. This drastically reduces the time from development to market launch for these systems as well as cost savings through reduced component needs.

Please visit Furuno’s website for more information:

https://www.furuno.com/en/products/gnss-module/GT-100

Evaluation kits for all three products are available now. Please contact relevant Furuno sales representatives for more details.

Contact: https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/contact/cnt_gps_e01.html

About FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Furuno has been dedicated to development, manufacturing, and maintenance of highest-quality marine electronic equipment for navigation and communication as well as high-precision GNSS devices, life-saving medical equipment, wireless LAN systems and much more. The Furuno group incorporates an international workforce of approximately 3,000 employees with subsidiaries in over 30 countries and regions, who are all prepared to fulfill the needs and expectations of its customers. Furuno will relentlessly pursue its tradition of developing core technologies that empower customers in critical infrastructure and other fields to build robust time synchronization systems with the highest precision and reliability.

European Microwave Exhibition, Milan, Italy (September 27-29, 2022)

Please visit Furuno at EuMW’s European Microwave Exhibition where the company will introduce its new products. EuMW is the largest trade and technology exhibition providing access to initiatives in the RF & microwave sector.

For more information about EuMW:

https://www.eumweek.com/conferences/general_info.html

