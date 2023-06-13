Futu Organizes Private Screenings of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Illustrating Vision to Empower Investors to Evolve

HONG KONG, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over 40% of Hong Kong adults have become Futubull users. With gratitude to the support from Hong Kong investors, Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited (“Futu”) organized private screenings of the latest released movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts over the past weekend at Cinema City at Jade & Pearl Plaza(“JP Plaza”), Causeway Bay. Fans of Futubull and financial KOLs crowded into JP Plaza for two successive days to meet the lovely Futufull mascot and enjoy the movie. In the vibe of excitement, the audience was able to take home an exquisite gift pack of Futubull figures and fans to complete this relaxing weekend break.

Updated Futubull APP for over 160 editions last year, transforming with investors

The transformable robot that serves as the movie’s central symbol represents the continuous effort of Futu to empower investors with its technological prowess. “With the physical activities back to normal in Hong Kong, Futu will hold more events in the second half of the year to interact with the public and empower them in their investment and life,” Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Futu, said, “Picking the Transformers movie series is particularly meaningful as we hope to equip investors with skills and tools they need to build a brighter future, just like the characters do when they fight for betterment with a more powerful suit of armor. With over 160 versions of the Futubull App updated last year, we will keep fostering favorable conditions for more investors and make investing easier and less isolating with technology.”

