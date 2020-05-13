Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on May 13, 2020

Hip-hop superstar Future has made a surprise announcement today (Wednesday, 13th May), giving fans details about his new album High Off Life.

The most exciting part of the announcement? It’s out this Friday.

The album will be 21 tracks long and includes an absolute smorgasbord of some of Future’s hip-hop contemporaries, including Drake, Travis Scott, DaBaby, Young Thug, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Meek Mill and more.

High Off Life was originally called Life Is Good, as per a recent interview Future did with XXL Magazine. It is likely that the title was changed due to its slight tone-deafness in the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

High Off Life tracklist: