Future budgets to focus on resiliency

The national budget for the next two years would have to shift focus in building the Philippines’ health and economic resilience as part of the “new normal” the country would now face, the acting head of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Thursday.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua

During The Manila Times’ “Business as Usual Under the New Normal” online business forum, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said “the 2021 GAA will be aligned with our new normal, so that we have a way to continue supporting our people and healthcare system as we transition through this [coronavirus disease 2019] crisis.”

GAA stands for the General Appropriations Act, the legislative name of the national budget.

“We intend to align [the budget for] the last two years of [the Duterte] administration [in] making the Philippines much stronger to address any shocks in the future,” Chua said.

According to him, what the government would prioritize moving forward are infrastructure projects with the strongest impact on growth, jobs and poverty, as well as a multiplier effect on the economy and that can promote business confidence. Digital infrastructure will also be improved, he said.

On health, priorities would include infrastructure and increasing capacity, housing, and water and sanitation, according to Chua.

“We will also consider procurement and budget allocation flexibility to move delivery faster,” he said.

“All of these are the basic foundations of the ‘new normal’ and we will put a bit of the budget to support these,” the official added.

The NEDA chief also said the country’s economic team was also pushing for several structural reforms that would make the Philippine healthcare system and the economy in general stronger.

These include improving the country’s health infrastructure, production of pharma-grade medical supplies, strategic inventory of medicines and equipment, the implementation of the Universal Health Care law, research and development, virology center, and pharma development center.

Other structural reforms include those in agriculture; digitalization; the passage of three economic liberalization bills; improving ease of credit and regulatory reforms to improve competition; implementing flexible learning options, social protection, labor, public transport, logistics, and disaster emergency response.

Chua’s remarks come after the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) recently adopted a revised 2021 cash budget amounting to P4.18 trillion, or 19.6 percent of gross domestic product, higher than this year’s P4.10-trillion cash budget.