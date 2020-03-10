Future FinTech Announces Shanchun Huang as New CEO

XI’AN, China, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT; the “Company”), a company engages in blockchain based e-commerce, announced that its board of directors appointed Mr. Shanchun Huang (also known as Shawn Shanchun Huang) as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Board, effective March 4, 2020. Mr. Yongke Xue resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on March 4, 2020 but will remain as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Mr. Huang has over 16 years of experience in the financial service and investment industry. He has provided financing solutions and advice for high-growth companies in China and successfully assisted 37 enterprises to complete fundraising or public offerings in China. Most recently, Mr. Huang served as the president of Wealth Index (Beijing) Fund Management Co., Ltd., which provides private equity fund management service, from March 2011 to March 2020 and president of Wealth Index (Beijing) International Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., which provides investment management and consulting services for non-securities related business, from August 2004 to March 2020. From May 2001 to June 2004, Mr. Huang was the vice president of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Corporation, a global automobile company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Mr. Huang graduated from Hefei Staff University of Science and Technology in July 1986 majoring in news collection and editing.

Mr. Huang is also a prolific writer and has published four books in the finance and investment area in China. These books include How to Raise Money to Start a Business, the Road to Red Chips, Comparison and Research Among Global Capital Markets, and The Practice of Small and Medium Enterprises Listed Overseas and Hong Kong. Mr. Huang is the Knight Commander of Grace of the Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem, and the first Grand Prior of the Grand Priory of China.

“We are very pleased that Mr. Huang will be joining the team as our Chief Executive Officer,” said Yongke Xue, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “A key pillar of the Company’s strategy is bringing onboard top leadership to accelerate our blockchain based e-commerce, digital asset technology and applications, and financial technology and service business. Mr. Huang brings the right mix of talent, experience and success to lead the Company’s next stage of growth.”

“I’m thrilled to join Future FinTech’s leadership team at a time when blockchain and traditional industry are intersecting to create breakthroughs,” said Shanchun Huang. “I look forward to working with the team to execute on our transformational growth strategy.”

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or the “Company”) is incorporated in Florida and engages in blockchain based e-commerce business. The Company engages in the operation of a blockchain based online shared shopping mall platform and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. FTFT and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. The Company is also developing financial technology business to stay ahead of the changing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

