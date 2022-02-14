Future Focused Video Device Company Neat Sets Sights on Major Asia Pacific Growth to Meet Customer Demand for Exceptional Video Collaboration Experiences

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Neat , the pioneering video device company is announcing plans to significantly grow its market presence in Asia Pacific. The company is experiencing huge demand for its collaboration solutions as Asia Pacific’s video fatigued customers seek simple to use video solutions that not only work, but deliver an exceptional communication experience, every time.



Simen Teigre, Neat CEO and co-founder believes that as customer demand continues to grow, the time is right to ramp up the company’s presence in Asia Pacific.

The global pandemic has been one of the single biggest drivers of video adoption the world has ever seen. Businesses of all sizes have accelerated digital transformation investments with video collaboration being central to this. KBV Research forecasts the APAC video conferencing market will experience 17.8% compound annual growth from 2021-2027 ( link ). A recent Frost & Sullivan survey found that 93% of business leaders expect one-quarter or more of their employees to work from home moving forward.

Launched just two years ago with products that only began shipping weeks before the pandemic, Norway–based Neat has focused on building a business culture that places design innovation and functionality at its core. Its team create elegant technology solutions that deliver as close to in-person as possible video collaboration experiences for customers, classmates, and corporates.

Now, at the onset of 2022, the European–headquartered company has its sights firmly on expanding its presence throughout Asia Pacific with plans already underway including establishing a regionally located Neat team based across its priority markets of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan. It will also focus on growing its partner ecosystem and deepening its vertical focus within key sectors including financial services, healthcare and education.

Neat CEO and co-founder Simen Teigre comments, “As customer demand continues to grow, the time is right to ramp up our presence in Asia Pacific. We have ambitious aims, and our market research shows that businesses in the region are hungry for next generation video collaboration technologies like those produced by Neat. We know that hybrid working is here for the foreseeable future and businesses need reliable video technology that not only looks good but importantly delivers an exceptional communication experience to ensure people remain productive, regardless of their location.”

Always pushing for design perfection, Neat was extremely proud to win two prestigious Red Dot Awards for its 65-inch all-in-one touch screen video device, Neat Board , in 2021.

Neat provides six easy to use video collaboration solutions that suit different types of meeting experiences, delivering flexibility and freedom for all customers from start-ups to large scale enterprise and Government organisations including education and healthcare providers.

Neat video solutions are just that, with one cable for simple room set-up, meaning video room deployment no longer takes days, instead in just minutes a customer can be online and hosting a meeting. Neat provides clear communication regardless of where the speaker is seated with noise cancelling functionality removing background distraction. Key features include:

Neat Audio: enables fluid conversations without any interruptions or double talk issues, preventing a participant’s audio from being cut off if two people speak at the same time.

enables fluid conversations without any interruptions or double talk issues, preventing a participant’s audio from being cut off if two people speak at the same time. Neat Bubble: a patent-pending capability that reduces background noise and external voices by only picking up sounds from within the camera view.

a patent-pending capability that reduces background noise and external voices by only picking up sounds from within the camera view. Neat Sense: smart room sensor technology to monitor noise, light, people in a room and environmental factors such as air quality, temperature, humidity, CO2 and VOCs (organic chemicals, odours, scents, etc.) to ensure the safest and healthiest room environment possible. Mission critical with businesses and Government’s prioritising citizen health and wellbeing at work, school and home.

smart room sensor technology to monitor noise, light, people in a room and environmental factors such as air quality, temperature, humidity, CO2 and VOCs (organic chemicals, odours, scents, etc.) to ensure the safest and healthiest room environment possible. Mission critical with businesses and Government’s prioritising citizen health and wellbeing at work, school and home. Neat Symmetry: restores the balance between people in a meeting room and those who are remote by presenting everyone equally up-close on-screen, individually framing each in-room participant and instinctively following them as if they have their own camera person, so everyone is always clearly seen and heard.

Neat Head of Asia Pacific, Liam Panizzon comments, “Neat has changed the game for video collaboration by delivering intelligent, creative solutions that not only meet but anticipate the needs of our customers across Asia Pacific. Neat Sense, designed to create healthier meeting spaces, is a great example of this in action. In such a dynamic and uncertain business environment, it is critical to focus on the complex needs of customers while also strengthening partner relationships and executing effectively in everything we do.”

Neat delivers modern video conferencing technology designed to work seamlessly with Zoom and will soon be certified for Microsoft Teams, delivering an exceptional communication experience every time.

About Neat

Neat designs and builds elegant and pioneering video conferencing devices to enhance virtual meetings. From its inception in 2018 in Oslo, Norway, Neat has built creative devices that support the rapidly changing needs of workplaces, public sector organisations, entrepreneurs, and education providers. Supported by a team of creatives and design engineers, Neat has earned a reputation for building products that are simple, stylish, and innovative. Last year Neat won a prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design for exceptional design, functionality, and overall product quality. Neat is proud of integration partnerships with Zoom and Microsoft. Zoom’s US$30 million investment is enabling continued expansion in key global markets including Europe, USA, Asia Pacific, and Australasia.

About CEO Simen Teigre

Teigre is an accomplished leader with vast experience in the video collaboration industry, including being co-founder and CEO of Pexip, Senior Director at Cisco – where he led the unified conferencing products team – and VP of Product Management at Tandberg.

About Liam Panizzon

Liam Panizzon is the Head of Neat Asia Pacific, where he leads a regionally based team and is responsible for Neat’s overall go-to-market strategy and expanding Neat’s business in the region, particularly through channel growth.

Liam has a depth of video collaboration expertise; as a seasoned software sales leader, prior to joining Neat he managed Zoom Room’s growth across the Asia Pacific region.