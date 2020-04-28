Fuwei Films Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) (“Fuwei Films” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

4Q 2019 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB86.8 million or US$12.5 million , down 3.7% year-over-year.

or , down 3.7% year-over-year. Sales of specialty films were RMB47.7 million or US$6.9 million , up 19.8% year-over-year.

or , up 19.8% year-over-year. Gross margin was 35.7%, compared to 23.7% a year ago.

Basic and diluted profit per share was RMB3.17 or US$0.46 , compared to loss per share of RMB1.06 a year ago.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB335.6 million or US$48.2 million , up 0.6% year-over-year.

or , up 0.6% year-over-year. Sales of specialty films were RMB162.4 million or US$23.3 million , up 9.1% year-over-year. Gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 16.4% a year ago.

or , up 9.1% year-over-year. Gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 16.4% a year ago. Basic and diluted profit per share was RMB3.48 or US$0.50 , compared to loss per share of RMB6.79 a year ago.

or , compared to loss per share of a year ago. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB54.4 million or US$7.8 million , compared to RMB25.4 million a year ago.

“Despite persisting oversupply in the BOPET plastic films market, our revenues and gross margins continued to grow. Sales of specialty films increased by 9.1% year-over-year and accounted for 48.4% of our total revenues in 2019. Our gross margin increased by 8.5 percentage points to 24.9% for the year of 2019, as compared to 16.4% in 2018. We believe that our focus on innovation will enable the Company to expand end-user product applications and attract new clients and expand relationships with existing customers. We are encouraged by positive trends in revenues and gross margins which we expect to enable us to better navigate the industrial and economic landscape ahead,” commented Mr. Zengyong Wang, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB86.8 million or US$12.5 million, compared with RMB90.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, a decrease of RMB3.3 million, or 3.7%. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB3.2 million while the decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.5 million.

Sales of specialty films for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB47.7 million or US$6.9 million, or 54.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB39.8 million or 44.1% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB10.9 million while the decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.0 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):

Three months period ended December 31, 2019 % of Total December 31, 2018 % of Total RMB US$ RMB Stamping and transfer film 30,005 4,309 34.6% 38,617 42.9% Printing film 5,265 756 6.1% 6,813 7.6% Metallized film 1,682 242 1.9% 1,805 2.0% Specialty film 47,720 6,855 54.9% 39,781 44.1% Base film for other applications 2,171 312 2.5% 3,108 3.4% Total 86,843 12,474 100% 90,124 100%

Sales in China for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB81.4 million, or US$11.7 million, or 93.8% of total revenues, compared with RMB80.8 million or 89.7% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB7.0 million while the decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.4 million.

Overseas sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB5.4 million or US$0.8 million, or 6.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB9.3 million or 10.3% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):

Three-month period ended December 31, 2019 % of Total December 31, 2018 % of Total RMB US$ RMB Sales in China 81,442 11,698 93.8% 80,837 89.7% Sales in other countries 5,401 776 6.2% 9,287 10.3% Total 86,843 12,474 100% 90,124 100%

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB31.0 million or US$4.5 million, representing a gross margin of 35.7%, compared with a gross profit of RMB21.3 million, representing a gross margin of 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB15.7 million or US$2.3 million compared with RMB19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net profit attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB10.3 million or US$1.5 million, compared with net loss attributable to the Company of RMB3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted profit per share was RMB3.17 or US$0.46, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB1.06 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2019 Full Year Results

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, net revenues were RMB335.6 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB333.5 million in 2018, representing an increase of RMB2.1 million or 0.6%. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB0.8 million, which was more than offset by the increase in sales volume factor caused an increase of RMB2.9 million.

In 2019, sales of specialty films were RMB162.4 million (US$23.3 million) or 48.4% of our total revenues as compared to RMB148.8 million or 44.6% in 2018, which was an increase of RMB13.6 million, or 9.1% higher than 2018. The increase of sales volume led to an increase of RMB14.3 million, offset in part by the decline in average sales price which caused a decrease of RMB0.7 million.

Overseas sales were RMB47.6 million (US$6.8 million) or 14.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB45.4 million or 13.6% of total revenues in 2018. The increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.6 million and the increase of sales volume caused an increase of RMB1.6 million.

The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands):

For the year ended December 31 2019 % of Total 2018 % of Total RMB US$ RMB Sales in China 288,066 41,378 85.8% 288,128 86.4% Sales in other countries 47,554 6,831 14.2% 45,394 13.6% 335,620 48,209 100.0% 333,522 100.0%

Our gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was RMB83.6 million (US$12.0 million), compared to RMB 54.7 million (US$8.0 million) in 2018. Our average unit sales price decreased by 0.2% compared to last year. The unit sales cost decreased by 10.4% due to the price decrease of main raw materials. Our gross margin was 24.9% for the year of 2019, as compared to a gross margin of 16.4% in 2018.

Our operating expenses during the year ended December 31, 2019 were RMB60.5 million, a decrease of RMB5.5 million, or 8.3%, as compared to 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in expense of R&D.

Net profit attributable to the Company for full year 2019 was RMB11.4 million or US$1.6 million, compared with a net loss of RMB22.2 million in 2018.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was RMB3.48 or US$0.50.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB54.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2019 was RMB60.9 million or US$8.7 million, compared with RMB8.9 million as of December 31, 2018.

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 RMB US$ RMB ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 60,871 8,744 8,908 Restricted cash 25,500 3,663 38,000 Accounts and bills receivable, net 26,960 3,873 22,627 Inventories 23,584 3,388 24,675 Advance to suppliers 6,277 902 5,694 Prepayments and other receivables 1,058 152 1,068 Deferred tax assets – current 1,266 182 1,195 Total current assets 145,516 20,904 102,167 Property, plant and equipment, net 302,642 43,472 331,168 Construction in progress – – 366 Lease prepayments, net 15,762 2,264 16,296 Advance to suppliers – long term, net 1,542 221 1,542 Deferred tax assets – non current 509 73 3,143 Total assets 465,971 66,934 454,682 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 65,000 9,337 64,950 Due to related parties 119,297 17,136 114,692 Accounts payables 19,532 2,806 20,750 Notes payable 41,000 5,889 48,000 Advance from customers 5,204 748 1,859 Accrued expenses and other payables 5,454 783 5,072 Total current liabilities 255,487 36,699 255,323 Deferred tax liabilities 2,290 329 2,528 Total liabilities 257,777 37,028 257,851 Equity Shareholders’ equity Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000

shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding) 13,323 1,914 13,323 Additional paid-in capital 311,907 44,803 311,907 Statutory reserve 37,441 5,378 37,441 Retained earnings (155,317) (22,310) (166,680) Cumulative translation adjustment 840 121 840 Total shareholders’ equity 208,194 29,906 196,831 Total equity 208,194 29,906 196,831 Total liabilities and equity 465,971 66,934 454,682

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) For the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) The Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 RMB US$ RMB RMB Net sales 335,620 48,209 333,522 290,706 Cost of sales 252,010 36,199 278,834 263,606 Gross profit 83,610 12,010 54,688 27,100 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 13,721 1,971 13,363 14,520 Administrative expenses 46,794 6,722 52,593 46,514 Loss on impairment of assets – – – – Total operating expenses 60,515 8,693 65,956 61,034 Operating income (loss) 23,095 3,317 (11,268) (33,934) Other income (expense): – Interest income 1,106 159 1,225 725 – Interest expense (8,892) (1,277) (9,766) (9,453) – Others income (expense), net (1,621) (233) 1,255 (2,533) Total other income (expense) (9,407) (1,351) (7,286) (11,261) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 13,688 1,966 (18,554) (45,195) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,325) (334) (3,618) (808) Net income (loss) 11,363 1,632 (22,172) (46,003) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests – – – – Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 11,363 1,632 (22,172) (46,003) Other comprehensive income (loss): – Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to

noncontrolling interest – – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to

the Company – – (2,026) 1,821 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interest – – – – Comprehensive income (loss) attribute to the Company 11,363 1,632 (24,198) (44,182) Net earnings (loss) per share,

Basic and diluted 3.48 0.50 (6.79) (14.09) Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 (Amounts in thousands) The Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 RMB US$ RMB RMB Cash flow from operating activities Net loss 11,363 1,632 (22,172) (46,003) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities – Loss on Long-term assets impairment – – – – – Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 41,451 5,954 44,509 42,877 – Amortization of intangible assets 534 77 534 528 – Deferred income taxes (benefit) 2,325 334 3,617 808 – Bad debt (recovery) expense (1,014) (146) (620) (746) – Inventory provision 1,489 214 – 1,340 Changes in operating assets and liabilities – Investment income recorded on Fuwei Holdings’ book – – – – – Accounts and bills receivable (3,319) (477) (1,884) 10,075 – Inventories (399) (57) (96) (766) – Advance to suppliers (583) (84) (1,796) 2,145 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10 1 161 75 – Accounts payable (1,217) (174) 3,278 (3,110) – Accrued expenses and other payables (302) (43) (850) 128 – Advance from customers 3,344 480 (117) (1,533) – Tax payable 684 98 817 5,009 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 54,366 7,809 25,381 10,827 Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,925) (1,857) (4,619) (3,282) Advanced to suppliers – non current – – 28 291 Amount change in construction in progress 366 53 – 65 Deposit for purchase – – – – Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities (12,559) (1,804) (4,591) (2,926) Cash flow from financing activities Principal payments of bank loans – – – (3,300) Proceeds from short-term bank loans 50 7 14,950 (10,000) Proceeds from related party 4,606 662 (36,382) 19,327 Payment of capital lease obligation – – – – Change in notes payable (7,000) (1,005) (19,900) (32,988) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,344) (336) (41,332) (26,961) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes – (85) (2,014) 1,760 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent, restricted cash 39,463 5,584 (22,556) (17,300) Cash and cash equivalent,and restricted cash At beginning of period/year 46,908 6,823 69,464 86,764 At end of period/year 86,371 12,407 46,908 69,464 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE: Interest paid 8,892 1,277 9,766 9,453 Income tax paid – – – – SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND

FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment: 1,010 145 1,010 1,374 Obligations for acquired equipment under capital lease: – – – –

