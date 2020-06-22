Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020

BEIJING, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) (“Fuwei Films” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020 ended March 31, 2020.

First quarter highlights

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB83.2 million ( US$11.8 million ), up from RMB81.1 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB2.1 million or 2.6%.

were ( ), up from during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of or 2.6%. Sales of specialty films were RMB39.9 million ( US$5.6 million ) or 47.9% of our total revenues, up from RMB32.2 million or 39.7% in the same period of 2019.

( ) or 47.9% of our total revenues, up from or 39.7% in the same period of 2019. Our gross profit was RMB29.8 million ( US$4.2 million ) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 , representing a gross margin of 35.8%, up from a gross profit of RMB12.4 million and gross margin of 15.3% for the same period in 2019.

( ) for the first quarter ended , representing a gross margin of 35.8%, up from a gross profit of and gross margin of 15.3% for the same period in 2019. Net profit attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB13.0 million ( US$1.8 million ) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019.

Mr. Zengyong Wang, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, “Despite the oversupply in the marketplace and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant adverse effects on the world economy, we achieved positive trends in overall sales, especially sales of specialty films which accounted for 47.9% of our total revenues. In addition, we achieved net profit for four consecutive quarters. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions.”

First Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB83.2 million (US$11.8 million), compared to RMB81.1 million, during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB2.1 million or 2.6%, mainly due to increased sales price.

In the first quarter of 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB39.9 million (US$5.6 million) or 47.9% of our total revenues as compared to RMB32.2 million or 39.7% in the same period of 2019. The increase was mainly due to increased sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):

Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2020 % of Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2019 % of Total RMB US$ RMB Stamping and transfer film 34,522 4,876 41.5% 31,529 38.9% Printing film 5,845 825 7.0% 12,219 15.1% Metallization film 1,501 212 1.8% 676 0.8% Specialty film 39,877 5,632 47.9% 32,196 39.7% Base film for other application 1,488 210 1.8% 4,454 5.5% 83,233 11,755 100.0% 81,074 100.0%

Overseas sales were RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million), or 6.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB16.2 million or 20.0% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of RMB10.4 million or 64.2%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):

Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2020 % of Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2019 % of Total RMB US$ RMB Sales in China 77,448 10,938 93.1% 64,854 80.0% Sales in other countries 5,785 817 6.9% 16,220 20.0% 83,233 11,755 100.0% 81,074 100.0%

Our gross profit was RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, representing a gross margin of 35.8%, as compared to a gross profit of RMB12.4 million and gross margin of 15.3% for the same period in 2019. Our average product sales prices increased by 5.4% while our average cost of goods sold decreased by 20.0% compared to the same period in 2019. Consequently, our gross profit and gross margin was higher during the period.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 were RMB15.0 million (US$2.1 million), which was RMB1.5 million, or 11.1% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the increased accrued allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and increased transportation expenses.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 was RMB13.0 million (US$1.8 million) compared to net loss attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019.

Basic and diluted net earnings per share was RMB3.97 (US$0.56) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 while basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB1.03 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2019.

Total shareholders’ equity was RMB221.1 million or US$31.2 million as of March 31, 2020, compared with RMB208.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 35316. The replay will be available until July 7, 2020.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. (“Fuwei Shandong”). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei’s BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People’s Republic of China (“China“) conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company’s operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 RMB US$ RMB ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 55,671 7,862 60,871 Restricted cash 15,000 2,118 25,500 Accounts and bills receivable, net 41,496 5,860 26,960 Inventories 24,265 3,427 23,584 Advance to suppliers 12,448 1,758 6,277 Prepayments and other receivables 1,131 160 1,058 Deferred tax assets – current 1,333 188 1,266 Total current assets 151,344 21,373 145,516 Plant, properties and equipment, net 296,159 41,826 302,642 Lease prepayments, net 15,628 2,207 15,762 Advance to suppliers – long term, net 1,542 218 1,542 Deferred tax assets – non current 474 67 509 Total assets 465,147 65,691 465,971 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 65,000 9,180 65,000 Due to related parties 120,445 17,010 119,297 Accounts payables 20,818 2,940 19,532 Notes payable 26,800 3,785 41,000 Advance from customers 1,664 235 5,204 Accrued expenses and other payables 7,044 995 5,454 Total current liabilities 241,771 34,145 255,487 Deferred tax liabilities 2,228 315 2,290 Total liabilities 243,999 34,460 257,777 Equity Shareholders’ equity Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value;

5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued

and outstanding) 13,323 1,882 13,323 Additional paid-in capital 311,907 44,050 311,907 Statutory reserve 37,441 5,288 37,441 Accumulated deficit (142,363) (20,105) (155,317) Cumulative translation adjustment 840 116 840 Total shareholders’ equity 221,148 31,231 208,194 Total equity 221,148 31,231 208,194 Total liabilities and equity 465,147 65,691 465,971

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited) The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 2019 RMB US$ RMB Net sales 83,233 11,755 81,074 Cost of sales 53,474 7,552 68,670 Gross Profit 29,759 4,203 12,404 Operating expenses Selling expenses 4,086 577 2,964 Administrative expenses 10,955 1,547 10,577 Total operating expenses 15,041 2,124 13,541 Operating income (loss) 14,718 2,079 (1,137) Other income (expense) – Interest income 289 41 213 – Interest expense (2,216) (313) (2,191) – Others income (expense),net 69 10 (242) Total other expense (1,858) (262) (2,220) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 12,860 1,817 (3,357) Income tax benefit (expense) 94 13 (17) Net income (loss) 12,954 1,830 (3,374) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests – – – Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 12,954 1,830 (3,374) Other comprehensive income – Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to

non-controlling interest – – – – Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to

the Company – – (1) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest – – – Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Company 12,954 1,830 (3,375) Earnings (loss) per share,

Basic and diluted 3.97 0.56 (1.03) Weighted average number ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted 3,265,837 3,265,837 3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 AND 2019 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited) The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2020 2019 RMB US$ RMB Cash flow from operating activities Net income (loss) 12,954 1,829 (3,374) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities – Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,847 967 12,044 – Amortization of intangible assets 134 19 133 – Deferred income taxes (94) (13) 18 – Bad debt expense 447 63 (286) -Inventory provision – – – Changes in operating assets and liabilities – Accounts and bills receivable (14,984) (2,116) (4,123) – Inventories (679) (96) (814) – Advance to suppliers (6,171) (872) 2,935 – Prepaid expenses and other current assets (73) (10) 13 – Accounts payable 1,285 182 (589) – Accrued expenses and other payables – – (136) – Advance from customers (3,540) (500) (700) – Tax payable 1,590 225 512 Net cash provided by operating activities (2,284) (322) 5,633 Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (364) (51) (1,529) Restricted cash related to trade finance – – – Advanced to suppliers – non current – – – Amount change in construction in progress – – 345 Net cash provided by investing activities (364) (51) (1,184) Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from related party 1,148 162 1,136 Payment of capital lease obligation – – – Change in notes payable (14,200) (2,005) 3,580 Net cash used in financing activities (13,052) (1,843) 4,716 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes – (211) (1) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent (15,700) (2,427) 9,164 Cash and cash equivalent At beginning of period/year 86,371 12,407 46,908 At end of period/year 70,671 9,980 56,072 SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE: Interest paid 2,216 313 2,191 Income tax paid – – – SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment: 1,010 143 1,010

