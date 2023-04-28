FWD and SCB extend bancassurance partnership in Thailand

New agreement extends long-term exclusive bancassurance partnership for a further two years

The partnership with SCB is the largest contributor to FWD Thailand’s business

BANGKOK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited (“FWD Thailand”) and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (“SCB”) have extended and enhanced their long-term exclusive bancassurance agreement for a further two years to meet the growing insurance and protection needs of an increasingly affluent and digital Thai population.

The new agreement builds on the successful collaboration between FWD Thailand and SCB, which has driven significant growth in recent years. FWD Thailand has grown its value of new business at a compound annual rate of 67% from 2019 to reach US$270 million in 2022. FWD Thailand has been ranked number one in the market in bancassurance channel by new business sales.[1]

Mr. Peter Grimes, Regional Chief Executive Officer of FWD Thailand and Cambodia, said: “As FWD Group marks its 10th anniversary year, we’re delighted to extend this increasingly successful partnership. FWD and SCB have a shared focus on providing digitally-enabled services that put customers first and at the centre of everything we do. We look forward to continuing on our journey of changing the way people feel about insurance in Thailand – a country with a large, increasingly affluent, and digitally literate population.”

SCB is one of Thailand’s domestic systemically important banks, with 660 branches as of 31 December 2022. FWD Thailand’s insurance products and services are fully integrated into SCB’s digital tools and are accessible by 78% of the bank’s customer base.[2] At the end of 2022, FWD Thailand had a base of approximately 1.4 million policyholders through its partnership with SCB.

Mr. Kris Chantanotoke, Chief Executive Officer of SCB, said: “Since 2019, Siam Commercial Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with FWD Group to distribute life insurance products through the Bank’s channels, with a shared commitment to providing protection products and utilising digital technology to create innovative customer experiences. This collaboration has played a pivotal role in propelling SCB’s bancassurance business to rank number one in the market. The Bank is thrilled to further expand this partnership with FWD and jointly develop insurance products and digital platforms that cater to the evolving needs of customers in Thailand, as well as further paving the way for our recent business objectives which aim to expand to affluent and digital customers. This collaboration will enable SCB to maintain its position as a market leader and achieve its mission of becoming a Digital Bank with a Human Touch, excelling in wealth management, and delivering seamless service experiences across all channels for customers.”

Since FWD Group’s acquisition of the life insurance entity of SCB and the commencement of the bancassurance partnership with SCB in September 2019, FWD Thailand has enhanced its business scale, distribution reach and brand visibility. Within six months of the launch of the partnership, FWD Thailand and SCB created the leading bancassurance franchise by gross written premiums in Thailand, according to data from the Thai Life Assurance Association.

There remains significant untapped potential within the Thailand life insurance market as the population remains substantially underinsured. Life insurance penetration in Thailand was 3.8% at the end of 2021, and the country’s protection gap was US$4.1 billion.[3] With a population of 72 million people, Thailand’s income per capita growth was 3.9% at the end of 2021, compared to the global average of 3.0%.[4] Thailand’s mobile and internet penetration rates were also 96% and 68% respectively.[5]

About FWD Thailand

FWD Thailand is a member of FWD Group. FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD reached its 10-year anniversary in 2023. FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster, and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance. Visit fwd.co.th or facebook.com/FWDThailand.

About Siam Commercial Bank

The Siam Commercial Bank PCL was Thailand’s first indigenous bank, established in 1906 under Royal Charter. The bank is one of Thailand’s leading universal banks, providing a full range of financial services through its nationwide branch network to clients in all segments, including wholesalers, SMEs, and retail banking services. SCB is committed to becoming Thailand’s “Most Admired Bank” by balancing value propositions for all stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, regulators, and society – and becoming a leader in shaping the future of Thailand’s banking industry. For more information, please visit https://www.scb.co.th.

[1] Based on local regulator, insurance association, and industry market share as of 2022.

[2] This is as of 31 December 2021.

[3] The protection gap is measured in annualised premium equivalent (APE) terms.

[4] This refers to gross national income per capita compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015-2021.

[5] The data comes from NMG Asia Life Insurance Market Model, Swiss Re, United Nations, World Bank, IMF, World Data Lab, GSMA, GWP published by each market’s regulatory body and local life insurance association.