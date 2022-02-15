FWD extends free special benefit to cover vaccination complications until 30 June 2022218676-212508_196386_192262_179984_160406_159965_Picture_222.jpg.jpeg

HONG

15 February 2022 – FWD Insurance (“FWD”) has extended the coverage period

of its free special benefit against vaccination complications (“free

vaccination protection”) until 30 June 2022. In light of the fifth wave of

COVID-19 currently sweeping through Hong Kong and the government’s upcoming

introduction of a ‘vaccine pass’, FWD has extended this free vaccination

protection that was originally introduced last year to reinforce protection. The

protection is applicable to eligible customers1

of FWD life individual insurance plans in the event of covered adverse

reactions arising from designated vaccinations2 during the coverage

period, for free and with no registration required.

Kelvin Yu, Chief Product Officer for FWD Hong Kong & Macau

said, “We always strive to stay apprised of market developments and our community’s

needs to offer the best-suited protection in a flexible and timely manner. We’re

extending the coverage period of the free vaccination protection to support our

community’s fight against the pandemic. We’ll continue to monitor the situation

and adjust our strategy to provide ‘better coverage and more comprehensive

protection’.”

If eligible customers suffer from covered

adverse reactions arising from

designated vaccinations during the coverage period, they will receive the free vaccination protection including:

1. Hospital

Cash Benefit: A

maximum of HK$15,000 (HK$1,000 per day, limited to one stay, up to 15 days) will be payable if the insured customer is admitted

to the hospital in Hong Kong or Macau within 14 days as a result of a covered

vaccination adverse reaction.

2. Compassionate

Death Benefit: A

total of HK$250,000 will be payable if the customer passes away in Hong Kong or

Macau due to a covered vaccination adverse reaction or complications within 30

days after diagnosis.

3. Pre-hospitalisation

Outpatient Benefit: HK$300

(up to one time) will be payable if the insured customer consults a registered medical

practitioner in Hong Kong or Macau on an out-patient basis due to a covered

vaccination adverse reaction, provided that the consultation happens within 14

days prior to hospital confinement.

Terms and conditions apply. For

more details of the Free Special Benefit against Vaccination Complications,

please visit: https://www.fwd.com.hk/-/media/documents/urgent-announcement/free-special-benefit-against-vaccination-complications-mobile-flyer.pdf?rev=6ea107b48a1d4a0ea04d1bccfcba3217



1 Eligible

customers refer to insureds of in-force FWD Life Individual Insurance Plans.

Individual Insurance Plans include the individual insurance plans underwritten

by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with

limited liability) (‘FWD’);FWD Life (Hong Kong) Limited, FWD Life Assurance

Company (Hong Kong) Limited and FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited

(‘FWD Life’). The Individual Insurance Plans are subject to the policy

provisions. Please refer to their respective product brochures and policy

provisions for details.

2 Government-approved

vaccines shall mean the vaccination for the purpose of immunisation and not

correlated to vaccines administered after the onset of infection, including the

first dose, subsequent doses and booster doses must be approved by the United

States Food and Drug Administration or Hong Kong or Macau health authorities

and prescribed by a Registered Medical Practitioner and administered by the

same or registered nurse of Hong Kong or Macau during the Coverage Period in

any hospital, the out-patient or any offsite locations in Hong Kong or Macau.