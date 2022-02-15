FWD extends free special benefit to cover vaccination complications until 30 June 2022218676-212508_196386_192262_179984_160406_159965_Picture_222.jpg.jpeg

HONG
KONG SAR – 15 February 2022 –
15 February 2022 – FWD Insurance (“FWD”) has extended the coverage period
of its free special benefit against vaccination complications (“free
vaccination protection”) until 30 June 2022. In light of the fifth wave of
COVID-19 currently sweeping through Hong Kong and the government’s upcoming
introduction of a ‘vaccine pass’, FWD has extended this free vaccination
protection that was originally introduced last year to reinforce protection. The
protection is applicable to eligible customers1
of FWD life individual insurance plans in the event of covered adverse
reactions arising from designated vaccinations2 during the coverage
period, for free and with no registration required.
Kelvin Yu, Chief Product Officer for FWD Hong Kong & Macau
said, “We always strive to stay apprised of market developments and our community’s
needs to offer the best-suited protection in a flexible and timely manner. We’re
extending the coverage period of the free vaccination protection to support our
community’s fight against the pandemic. We’ll continue to monitor the situation
and adjust our strategy to provide ‘better coverage and more comprehensive
protection’.”
If eligible customers suffer from covered
adverse reactions arising from
designated vaccinations during the coverage period, they will receive the free vaccination protection including:
1. Hospital
Cash Benefit: A
maximum of HK$15,000 (HK$1,000 per day, limited to one stay, up to 15 days) will be payable if the insured customer is admitted
to the hospital in Hong Kong or Macau within 14 days as a result of a covered
vaccination adverse reaction.
2. Compassionate
Death Benefit: A
total of HK$250,000 will be payable if the customer passes away in Hong Kong or
Macau due to a covered vaccination adverse reaction or complications within 30
days after diagnosis.
3. Pre-hospitalisation
Outpatient Benefit: HK$300
(up to one time) will be payable if the insured customer consults a registered medical
practitioner in Hong Kong or Macau on an out-patient basis due to a covered
vaccination adverse reaction, provided that the consultation happens within 14
days prior to hospital confinement.
Terms and conditions apply. For
more details of the Free Special Benefit against Vaccination Complications,
please visit: https://www.fwd.com.hk/-/media/documents/urgent-announcement/free-special-benefit-against-vaccination-complications-mobile-flyer.pdf?rev=6ea107b48a1d4a0ea04d1bccfcba3217
1 Eligible
customers refer to insureds of in-force FWD Life Individual Insurance Plans.
Individual Insurance Plans include the individual insurance plans underwritten
by FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with
limited liability) (‘FWD’);FWD Life (Hong Kong) Limited, FWD Life Assurance
Company (Hong Kong) Limited and FWD Life Insurance Company (Macau) Limited
(‘FWD Life’). The Individual Insurance Plans are subject to the policy
provisions. Please refer to their respective product brochures and policy
provisions for details.
2 Government-approved
vaccines shall mean the vaccination for the purpose of immunisation and not
correlated to vaccines administered after the onset of infection, including the
first dose, subsequent doses and booster doses must be approved by the United
States Food and Drug Administration or Hong Kong or Macau health authorities
and prescribed by a Registered Medical Practitioner and administered by the
same or registered nurse of Hong Kong or Macau during the Coverage Period in
any hospital, the out-patient or any offsite locations in Hong Kong or Macau.