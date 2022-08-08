FWD Group introduces omne, a new app for changing the way people feel about insurance

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group” or “the Company”) today announced the launch of omne, a new mobile app that empowers individuals with a unique set of value propositions centered on personalised goal-based journeys to bring the best out of them.

omne is designed to help people celebrate living through tools that foster micro-habits and achieve daily goals. The easy-to-use app provides a suite of activities and content – including music, mini-games, sketching, health, wellbeing and a vast array of engaging features – that are personalised to an individual’s preferences and interests. omne also intends to expand its capabilities to offer self-service functions for FWD Insurance customers in the coming weeks and months.

“A critical part of how we’re changing the way people feel about insurance is reimagining how we bring value to, and anticipate, the evolving demands of Asia’s ever more digital and mobile population,” said Troy Barnes, Group Chief Transformation Officer. “omne brings a new dimension to how people achieve their personal goals, with an engaging experience that creates micro-habits from the convenience of their mobile device.”

FWD Group has partnered with a number of highly recognisable global and regional brands to provide free content and services exclusive to the app and available to all in 10 markets across Asia. Those partners include one of the biggest music brands in the world and ONE Esports, a leading global esports media property. Together with other leading partners that include Dacadoo, Nuralogix, STASH NextGen, Shadow Factory, Koa Health and Imunis, omne brings an ecosystem of distinctive and relevant value to people across all of FWD’s markets in one place. The Company will look to expand omne’s partnerships across a broad range of categories in the coming months.

omne is now available in all FWD markets, ready for all to enjoy. The app can be downloaded for free on both the Apple and Google app stores.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com