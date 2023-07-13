FWD Group ranked number six in 2023 MDRT rankings

HONG KONG, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — FWD Group Holdings Limited (“FWD Group”) ranked number six in the 2023 Million Dollar Round Table (“MDRT”) Top 10 Multinational Companies rankings, retaining its position from last year.

In Thailand and the Philippines, FWD ranked number two for MDRT membership. Vietnam ranked number three and in Hong Kong SAR, FWD ranked number four. Overall, FWD Group now has 2,131 MDRT members as of 1 July 2023.

The MDRT is a global independent association recognised as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services industries. The association requires members serve clients with exemplary performance and the highest standards of ethics, knowledge, service and productivity.

“We are proud to earn our number six ranking for the second year in a row. The quality of our distribution footprint is incredibly important to our vision of changing the way people feel about insurance. These results reflect the dedication and performance of our distribution network, our ongoing investments in extensive training programmes and professional development alongside our digital capabilities,” said Binayak Dutta, Managing Director Emerging Markets, and Group Chief Distribution Officer.

Attaining MDRT qualification by meeting the required high level of premiums, commissions or income during the year can be a long and difficult process for many life insurance and financial services professionals during their careers. For this reason, FWD Group launched initiatives such as FWD Elite agents, where top-performing agents receive special benefits and training to assist their progression to MDRT qualification. This includes comprehensive training through FWD Elite eCoach, an online sales, management and leadership coaching platform, and the FWD Elite Signature programme at INSEAD, an intensive executive programme run since May 2019 to develop the next generation of leaders.

