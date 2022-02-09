FWD upgrades vPrime VHIS medical flexi-plan-.jpg

HONG KONG

SAR – Media OutReach – 9 February 2022 – FWD Insurance (“FWD”) first introduced vPrime Medical

Plan (“vPrime”, Certification Number: F00045), a flexi plan under the Voluntary

Health Insurance Scheme (“VHIS”), in 2020. The plan has become increasingly popular

in the local market with its innovative features, accounting

for almost 30% of VHIS product sales under FWD’s life insurance

business*. FWD announces today it upgraded vPrime with annual and lifetime benefit limits

increased to HK$10 million and HK$60 million, respectively. Additionally, two more

deductible options have been added to the existing four options (please refer

to Table 1 below). Through the

enhancements, FWD realises its commitment to providing “better coverage, more

comprehensive protection”, allowing customers to enjoy higher levels of health

protection with more flexible premium options to suit their financial situation.

Realising its commitment to “better coverage, more comprehensive protection”, FWD Insurance has upgraded its vPrime medical plan. Through a short video series ‘FWD Troubleshooter’, actor Johnny Hui tells his stories of helping his clients, actress Florica Lin and actor Expert Dickson, to solve their hair and health problems as a hair master and health insurance expert.

FWD

recently conducted a survey1 to better understand consumer behaviour

in buying health insurance. Results showed that the key concerns were around the

comprehensiveness of coverage (39%), premium levels (27%), and benefit limits

(14%). In addition, customers found it challenging and confusing to choose among

a wide range of medical insurance plans in the market.

Kelvin

Yu, Chief Product Officer of FWD Hong Kong & Macau, explained, “Since the launch of

our first VHIS product, we’ve been aiming to provide sustainable, flexible, and

comprehensive health protection for customers with different needs. In light of

technological advancements, an aging population, and imbalanced supply and

demand of public and private hospitals, we expect medical costs to keep rising.

By raising the annual and lifetime benefit limits of vPrime, we want to better equip

customers and their families for potential medical inflation. For customers who

already have individual or employer’s group medical insurance, the new

deductible options of vPrime can offer them even more flexible and affordable

means to enhance their medical protection and bridge the protection gap when people

change jobs or retire.”

Lifetime benefit limit

of vPrime increases up to HK$60 million

FWD’s

survey revealed around 70% of respondents who have at least one medical

insurance policy find that their policies have itemised medical expenses with

claimable sub-limits in place, while 20% of the respondents don’t know whether

their policies have such limitation. The finding suggests that a considerable

portion of the public aren’t familiar with their medical protection plans. This

could be due to losing track of insurance policy details over time, resulting in

mismatch between expected coverage and claimable amounts.

vPrime provides full coverage2

on medical expenses for hospitalisation and surgery without itemised sub-limits,

with annual and lifetime benefit limits raised to HK$10 million and HK$60 million

respectively.

Additional deductible options with market-first3 crises

deductible waiver

In

addition to the four existing annual deductible options, vPrime has improved flexibility

with two new deductible options of HK$100,000 and HK$250,000 (please

refer to Table 1 below). These options are particularly suitable for customers

who have individual insurance plans and/or are covered by their employers’ (or

their family members’ employers’) group medical insurance to enhance their

existing protection with affordable associated premiums. The deductibles are

waived for treatments on 16 designated crises, including the three major

diseases in Hong Kong – cancer, heart attack, and stroke – enabling customers

to focus on treatment and recovery.

Daily premium as low as HK$6.84

for HK$60 million lifetime benefit limit

Nearly 70% of the survey respondents

are willing to spend more than HK$300 every month on medical insurance, with an

average distribution ranging from HK$300 to more than HK$1,000. The range

indicates that customers have different medical priorities. With the additional

deductible options, vPrime customers can enjoy high levels of medical

protection of up to HK$60 million lifetime benefit limit and a suite of

additional rehabilitation services5 at a daily premium as low as

HK$6.84.

