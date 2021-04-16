Fyre Festival Attendees Receive $2 Million Settlement in Lawsuit

Fyre Festival and 277 of its attendees have come to a $2 million settlement, nearly four years after the event. Each of the 277 plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit have been awarded $7,220.

At the time of the festival, tickets were going for $500 to $1,500 USD, with the luxury tent accommodation at $12k.

Billboard reports that there’s some uncertainty around the awarded number too. The figure provided still needs to be approved.

It depends on the outcome of Fyre Fest’s bankruptcy case which involves various creditors.

Mark Geragos, a celeb lawyer, filed the lawsuit in 2017.

“The festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees,” he wrote in the suit.

“Suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions — that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella.”

Now the lead lawyer from Geragos’ firm, Ben Meiselas has told The New York Times, “Billy [McFarland] went to jail, ticket holders can get some money back, and some very entertaining documentaries were made.”

“Now that’s justice.”

Billy McFarland is currently serving a six year sentence. He was charged with wire fraud for after defrauding the festival’s investors of $26 million USD.

In other Fyre Festival news, that viral cheese sandwich tweet was auctioned off as an NFT.