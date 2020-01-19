Fyre Fest’s Andy King Has Finally Inked A Sponsorship Deal With Evian Water

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 20, 2020

After the release of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the documentary about the doomed island festival and the follies of hubris, event producer Andy King’s story about taking one for the team earned him a kind of viral fame. He even came to Australia late last year as part of the BIGSOUND 2019 lineup.

As you may recall, in the doco King recounts the moment Fyre founder Billy McFarland requested he engage in oral sex with a customs official in order to get them to sign off clearance on a few truckloads of Evian water for the festival that had been seized.

King goes on to explain how he prepared to do the deed, driving over to the customs office where he was met with an official who “couldn’t have been nicer,” with no such exchange needed for the problem to be solved.

It was one of the most bonkers moments in a documentary filled to the brim with bonkers moments, and King’s can-do attitude became an instant meme.

Now, a year later, King is the new face of Evian, starring in an ad campaign and releasing a signature bottle with the tagline “So good you’d do anything for it.” Subtle as a brick.

“Who’s thirsty!?” wrote King on Instagram announcing the collab. “On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit.”