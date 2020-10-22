G-Eazy And Blackbear Have Linked Up For New Track ‘Hate The Way’

G-Eazy has made his grand return with the release of his new single ‘Hate The Way’, which sees him link up with singer-songwriter blackbear.

The track is expected to appear on G-Eazy’s forthcoming album These Things Happen Too, which has experienced some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t the first time the duo have collab either, havign worked together on G-Eazy first album after meeting on the Vans Warped Tour.

“I was visiting friends on Warped Tour and ran into G. This is almost 10 years ago,” blackear tells E! News. “And I remember being skeptical, like, ‘You’re a handsome rapper? You can’t be that good…’ And, man, was I wrong.”

Fans can also generate their own Polaroid-themed image inspired by the track, here.

‘Hate The Way’ also comes with a cinematic music video, directed by Kat Webber and featuring actress Bria Vinaite alongside G-Eazy and blackbear. Watch it below:

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]