G Flip Adds More Shows To Upcoming ‘Drummer’ Tour

G Flip has added a fistful of new shows to their upcoming Australian headline tour following high demand for tickets. The singer and drummer will play three additional shows: on Sunday, 20th August in Cairns, on Sunday, 3rd September at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre, and at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Thursday, 7th September.

It comes just after the announcement of G Flip’s second full-length, Drummer. The album will be released Friday, 11th August through Future Classic. Last Friday they dropped another track from the album, titled ‘The Worst Person Alive’. Listen below.

G Flip: ‘The Worst Person Alive’

[embedded content]

“This song is about feeling like the worst person alive after being the one to instigate a breakup,” G Flip explained in a statement. “One day you’re in a relationship and the other person is your number 1, they know everything about you, they know you better than anyone else, you’ve had some of your best memories with that person and then you break up and you sadly become strangers. I really hate that it’s all or nothing.”

Regarding Drummer, G Flip says it’s the album they have always wanted to make. “Growing up watching pop music icons, I never saw a solo artist whose main instrument was drums,” they said. “I wanted to make the album that my kid self dreamed of, a hybrid of pop/rock but with drums out the front. Incorporating groove, tempo, feel and drum moments while still making catchy pop music.”

A number of shows on the Drummer tour have sold out, with limited tickets remaining for the other dates. See the full rundown below.

G Flip DRUMMER 2023 Tour

​With Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne), Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)

Thursday, 17th August – ​The Tivoli | Brisbane

Friday, 18th August – ​The Tivoli | Brisbane SOLD OUT

Saturday, 19th August ​– Tanks Art Centre, Cairns SOLD OUT

Sunday, 20th August – Tanks Art Centre, Cairns NEW SHOW

Friday, 25th August – ​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 26th August – ​Astor Theatre, Perth SOLD OUT

Tuesday, 29th August ​– Forum, Melbourne

Thursday, 31st August – ​Torquay Hotel, Torquay SOLD OUT

Saturday, 2nd September ​– Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Sunday 3 September – Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Thursday 7 September – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney NEW SHOW

Friday, 8th September – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9th September – ​Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale Tuesday, 11th July via Frontier.

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 20th June

