G Flip, CC:DISCO! and More Join Adelaide’s Heaps Good Festival Lineup

The lineup for new Adelaide festival Heaps Good‘s debut early next year has just gotten bigger, with organisers revealing the final additions for the festival bill. Those include singer-songwriter G Flip, DJ CC:DISCO! and producer Pretty Girl, along with Subjoi, Mum Thinks Blue and claude.

The new additions join a smorgasbord of both international and homegrown acts who’ll perform at Adelaide Showgrounds on Friday, 6th February 2023. Elsewhere on the lineup are the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Jamie xx, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, PinkPantheress, Young Franco, King Stingray and more.

G Flip – ‘Waste of Space’

In addition to the new acts, organisers have also revealed a new stage for the festival. The Bottlebrush Stage will be a warehouse-style space “a short trip across the grounds” designed specifically for the electronic acts on the bill, such as Peggy Gou and Jamie xx. The main stage has been dubbed the Eucalyptus Stage, and is where you’ll catch headliners Arctic Monkeys and more.

The inaugural Heaps Good was first announced back in May – around the same time as the touring Falls Festival and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast – with all three festivals sharing similar bills. Tickets for Heaps Good are on sale now via the festival’s website.

Heaps Good 2023