G Flip Has Announced Their First Headline Australian Tour Since 2019

G Flip has announced they will return to Australia in August for their first headline tour of the country since 2019. Flip will play eight shows as part of their DRUMMER Australian tour, kicking off with a gig at the Tivoli in Brisbane on Friday, 18th August.

The tour will then continue with Cairns, Adelaide, Perth and Torquay dates throughout August, before a hometown Melbourne show along with Sydney and Newcastle dates in September. Flip will be joined on select dates by special guests Hope D, Jacoténe and Charley. See dates and details below. Tickets are on sale next Tuesday, 20th June from 2pm local time. There’s also a Frontier Touring pre-sale commencing a day earlier.

G Flip – ‘Be Your Man’

[embedded content]

Though this marks their first Australian headline dates in quite some time, G Flip has been a regular presence on festival lineups in recent years. performing as Falls Festival in 2019/2020, and 2022/2023, last year’s editions of both Splendour in the Grass and Spilt Milk, and plenty more. Their most recent performance in Australia took place in March as part of Sydney WorldPride, alongside Kim Petras, MUNA, Peach PRC and others.

G Flip has released a steady string of standalone singles since their debut album, About Us, arrived back in 2019, including the Lauren Sanderson-assisted ‘Gay 4 Me’, ‘Get Me Outta Here’ and ‘Waste of Space’ last year. Last month, they released their first single for the year, ‘Be Your Man’.

“Growing up watching fairytale movies, I didn’t fit the typical prince or princess character. As the world has progressed and I’ve grown up, I’ve learned that a lot of love stories don’t look like the stories in movies,” G Flip said when sharing the track.

“True love has nothing to do with gender or external appearance. Although this song was inspired from my own queer perspective, the idea of being ‘not what you planned’ is relatable to anyone that has ever fought for someone to give them a chance at love.”

G Flip DRUMMER 2023 Tour

​With Hope D (Brisbane, Cairns, Perth), Jacoténe (Adelaide, Torquay, Melbourne), Charley (Sydney/Newcastle)

Friday, 18th August – ​The Tivoli | Brisbane

Saturday, 19th August ​– Tanks Art Centre, Cairns

Friday, 25th August – ​Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 26th August – ​Astor Theatre, Perth

Thursday, 31st August – ​Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Saturday, 2nd September ​– Forum, Melbourne

Friday, 8th September – ​Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 9th September – ​Bar on the Hill, Newcastle

Tickets on sale Tuesday, 20th June

