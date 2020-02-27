G Flip Has Been Awarded The $30k Levi’s Music Prize

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 28, 2020

Breakout artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist G Flip has been awarded the latest Levi’s Music Prize.

The Levi’s Music Prize is determined by a panel of international judges. They select four Australian and New Zealand artists from the Brisbane music conference. Each artist receives $25k cash with an additional $5k in travel from Stage and Screen. The idea is to support their international goals.

The Levi’s Music Prize is actually the most significant monetary music prize in Australia. QMusic CEO and BIGSOUND Executive Producer, Angela Smut said, “Congratulations to G Flip for being awarded the $30,000 Levi’s® Music Prize.

“We’ve had the pleasure of watching Georgia make strides on the Australian and international festival and touring circuits achieving remarkable growth and building a strong community. This prize will help in advancing her work globally.”

Levi’s Head of Marking, Trent Bos, said, “We’re so stoked to be able to contribute to the wave of momentum that G Flip already has and see where the Levi’s® Music Prize can help take her in the coming months and years ahead.”

And G Flip is stoked too, “I’m so stoked, the money will go to getting my little arse around the world to write for myself and for other artists.

“Thank you so much Levi’s®, thank you Stage and Screen, and thank you for supporting Australian music. It’s so brilliant that you do this and I thank you so much.”

G Flip’s 2019 debut album About You earned her three ARIA nominations and a tonne of Aussie attention.

Applications for Round 3 of the prize are now open. Australian and New Zealand artists who’ve performed at BIGSOUND between 2015 and 2019 are eligible for the prize.

Listen to G Flip’s ‘Drink Too Much’ below.