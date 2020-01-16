G Flip Shares Deluxe Version Of ‘About Us’ W/ Special Acoustic & Live Tracks

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020

G Flip’s debut album About Us was ridiculously good. So good it came second in triple j’s 2019 Album Poll and so good that G Flip is giving us a deluxe version. Fancy.

The new deluxe version of About Us features four new (kind of) tracks. A new ‘Morning’ and ‘About You’ come live and acoustic, ‘Stupid’ is live with a string quartet, and ‘2 Million’ is spruced up with a choir.

‘Stupid’ is especially special with the strings section bringing a new feeling to the track.

G Flip had a massive 2019, playing Spilt Milk, One Night Stand, and Falls Festival. After the Lorne stint of Falls was cancelled Flip put on a fundraiser show at Northcote Social Club. It sold out in 20 minutes and raised $10k.

Coming up, G Flip will perform at the 2020 Australian Open this month and the Adelaide 500 next month.

[embedded content]

‘About Us’ Deluxe Version Tracklisting

1. Lover

2. I Am Not Afraid

3. Drink Too Much

4. Morning

5. Waking Up Tomorrow

6. Stupid

7. Killing My Time

8. Bring Me Home

9. About You

10. 2 Million

11. Morning (Live and Acoustic)

12. Stupid (Live with String Quartet)

13. About You (Live and Acoustic)

14. 2 Million (Live with Choir)

G Flip Upcoming 2020 Shows

Tuesday, 21st January

Australian Open, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 23rd February

Adelaide 500, Adelaide

Tickets: Official Website