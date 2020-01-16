G Flip Shares Deluxe Version Of ‘About Us’ W/ Special Acoustic & Live Tracks

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 17, 2020
G Flip’s debut album About Us was ridiculously good. So good it came second in triple j’s 2019 Album Poll and so good that G Flip is giving us a deluxe version. Fancy.
The new deluxe version of About Us features four new (kind of) tracks. A new ‘Morning’ and ‘About You’ come live and acoustic, ‘Stupid’ is live with a string quartet, and ‘2 Million’ is spruced up with a choir.
‘Stupid’ is especially special with the strings section bringing a new feeling to the track.
G Flip had a massive 2019, playing Spilt Milk, One Night Stand, and Falls Festival. After the Lorne stint of Falls was cancelled Flip put on a fundraiser show at Northcote Social Club. It sold out in 20 minutes and raised $10k.
Coming up, G Flip will perform at the 2020 Australian Open this month and the Adelaide 500 next month.
[embedded content]
‘About Us’ Deluxe Version Tracklisting
1. Lover
2. I Am Not Afraid
3. Drink Too Much
4. Morning
5. Waking Up Tomorrow
6. Stupid
7. Killing My Time
8. Bring Me Home
9. About You
10. 2 Million
11. Morning (Live and Acoustic)
12. Stupid (Live with String Quartet)
13. About You (Live and Acoustic)
14. 2 Million (Live with Choir)
G Flip Upcoming 2020 Shows
Tuesday, 21st January
Australian Open, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Sunday, 23rd February
Adelaide 500, Adelaide
Tickets: Official Website