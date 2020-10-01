G Flip Shares New LGBTQIA+ Love Anthem ‘You & I’

Happy bloody Friday because G Flip has shared a brand new single with us. ‘You & I’ is out today and it’s a big ol’ jam and ode to her ex partners.

Following up ‘Hyperfine’, G Flip’s ‘You & I’ is a “LGBTQIA+ love anthem” according to the drummer-vocalist extraordinaire.

“It’s about being able to look at someone and the whole world just becomes background noise to your epic love story and it feels like it’s only you and that other person standing on the planet.

“It’s a highlight reel of beautiful moments to me. It’s extremely bittersweet as I wrote this song when I was crazy in love and I’m currently healing from a break up.

“It was written in a couple of hours while I was in London with a producer named Bastian….and it’s my mum’s favourite song.”

In classic G Flip fashion it’s a beautiful banger and you can catch it below.

The Flip released her debut album About Us just a little over a year ago now.

This year, she’s released ‘Hyperfine’ along with ‘Loose Ends’, a collab with Illy. We included ‘Hyperfine’ in our ’20 best Australian tracks of 2020 so far’ roundup.

Listen to G Flip’s ‘You & I’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]