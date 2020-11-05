G Flip, Tkay Maidza And Baker Boy Announced For Red Bull’s ‘Music Motel’ Livestream

G Flip, Tkay Maidza and Baker Boy have all been announced as part of the lineup for a new livestream event called Music Motel that’s being put on by Red Bull next month.

The virtual concert is set to take place from 6pm on Sunday, 5th December via Red Bull’s Facebook event page, and will be hosted by much loved presenter and DJ Linda Marigliano alongside comedy duo The Inspired Unemployed.

All three artists have some relatively new tunes they’ll likely be bringing to the virtual stage. This year, G Flip has shared new singles like ‘Hyperfine’ and LGBTQIA+ love anthem ‘You And I’, and teamed up with Illy on their collab ‘Loose Ends’.

Maidza, meanwhile, released the second instalment of her Last Year Was Weird EP series back in August, sharing an eclectic combo of verified bangers like ‘Shook’, ‘Awake’ and ’24k’. In our review of the EP, we called Tkay “Australia’s most versatile rapper”.

Finally, Arnhem Land rapper Baker Boy is fresh from dropping latest single ‘Better Days’ back in September. The powerful, groove-heavy collab saw him unite with Sampa the Great and Dallas Woods like a hydra-headed hip-hop goliath. Check that out below if you missed it.

