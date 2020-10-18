G8 Education signs with PageUp to strategically optimise and accelerate recruitment

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — G8 Education, a leading Australian childcare provider, has appointed PageUp to optimise and streamline its recruitment processes with best-in-class talent management software .

PageUp will drive greater efficiency and transparency in G8 Education’s recruitment processes, allowing the organisation to increase the quality of hires while delivering an exceptional hiring manager and candidate experience.

As Australia’s largest publicly-listed childcare provider, G8 Education has in excess of 9,400 Team Members across 470 early learning centres. With a mission to nurture and inspire the next generation, G8 Education plays an important role in the lives of Australian families and is looking to expand its presence in Australia.

PageUp’s appointment is helping G8 Education to overhaul and optimise its recruitment strategy by enhancing processes, promoting transparency and collaboration, and reducing the time spent on administrative tasks.

PageUp’s best-in-class talent management solution will now equip G8 Education with the following:

Greater transparency and collaboration between internal recruitment and HR teams

Accurate purpose-built reporting and meaningful dashboard analytics

Sophisticated talent search and talent pooling functionality

Proactive sourcing via in-system pooling and search capabilities to target hard-to-find skills

According to Lee Robinson, Talent Acquisition Manager at G8 Education, “PageUp gives G8 Education significantly better outcomes for everyone involved in the recruitment process: hiring managers, team members, candidates and the recruitment team through a more strategic approach towards sourcing great talent.”

Having previously used the PageUp system in roles at leading organisations including Suncorp and Michael Hill, Robinson is excited to now implement PageUp Recruitment Management at G8 Education.

“It has given us the ability to enhance our strategic sourcing capability through talent pooling and has clearly enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of our TA activities reducing the amount of time spent on administrative recruitment tasks,” Robinson says.

As part of G8 Education’s overhauled recruitment strategy, the PageUp Professional Services team executed a successful fully remote implementation – a process that Robinson says was easy and straightforward.

“The process has been immensely productive and we wouldn’t be in the position that we are today without the help of the PageUp implementation team,” Robinson says.

Mark Rice, CEO, PageUp says, “We’re proud to support G8 Education in attracting and hiring the best talent as it looks to expand its reach across Australia. We look forward to helping the company transform and elevate its recruitment processes while providing an exceptional experience for all.”

About G8 Education

G8 Education is one of Australia’s largest providers of quality early childhood education and care.

With more than 470 early learning centres across 21 quality early learning brands, G8 Education plays an important role in the lives of Australian families. Regardless of the brand or locality, G8 Education works hard to become families’ first choice in early childhood education and care.

G8 Education’s vision is to be known as the people that parents and policy-makers prefer to partner with in nurturing and inspiring the next generation. G8 Education aims to achieve this through:

– A portfolio of outstanding early childhood education brands.

– A focus on the importance of early childhood education.

– By making good centres great through focusing on outstanding early childhood education management.

About PageUp

The powerful PageUp platform optimises each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential. PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management , Onboarding , Learning , Performance , and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics .

Customers love PageUp for its deep functionality and ability to be configured for a range of workflows and industries, all accompanied by outstanding customer service. Used in over 190 countries, PageUp is a truly global solution. PageUp has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, New York, London and Dublin.