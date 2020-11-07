“Gab Pangilinan talks about being part of Star Cinema’s new BL film “’My Lockdown Romance’”

Theater actress Gab Pangilinan shares her experience working on her first BL project ‘My Lockdown Romance.’

Even though she started off the year scheduled to perform in various theatrical productions, actress Gab Pangilinan said she is just as excited to promote her Star Cinema film project My Lockdown Romance which premieres this month. The actress plays the role of Jameson Blake’s best friend.

“I play the role of Gad, She’s not just a supportive friend pero she tells it like it is. so yun yung exciting sa kanya. Yung hindi lang siya yung basta susupport sa karupukan ng friend niya. Hindi lang siya supportive. She was very straight to the point. So exciting rin yung role ni Gad kasi very strong yung personality niya. If soft yung role ni Jameson, siya yung totoong feelings nung role ni Jameson, parang ganun. Yung role ni Gad expresses what yung role ni Jameson won’t say. Kumbaga I will express for him kasi kilalang kilala ko siya, ganun,” she shared.

Gab said she has taken a positive outlook towards film’s transition to digital format where she had to be the one to shoot her scenes at home and receive instructions from their director virtually.

“It’s exciting really because of the new medium. Ang daming material na lumalabas and especially now kailangan ng mga tao ang pampaligaya and this is a film that is light and fun and happy and very relatable. So more than the pressure, mas exciting siya. At least magpapaligaya kami ng tao and that’s what’s exciting about it. Everyone was so helpful and patient over Zoom. Sobrang challenging talaga siya lalo na like ako I shot it in my parents’ place. So I told my entire family, ‘Don’t leave your rooms. This has to happen! (laughs)’ Yung ganun. Medyo ganun yung nangyari on my end. So I’m sure for every project it’s different pero it’s something new. Challenging pero fight,” she revealed.

While doing home quarantine this year, Gab said she has learned to focus on other things aside from work. “I was busy staying connected dahil importante. We have to stay connected with our people and meeting new people also. For some reason ito yung time na ang dami kong nakikilalang bago. And trying to keep busy but also very grateful for what I currently have and what is currently coming my way. And at the same time, keeping aware of what’s going on around us,” she said.