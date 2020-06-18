“Gab Valenciano: ‘Do not blame rape on self-expression of women’”

Gab Valenciano has spoken on the issue of rape culture, saying real men should speak out and defend women.

Gab Valenciano is the latest celebrity to speak out and take a stand against rape culture — joining his cousin Frankie Pangilinan in her fight to put an end to victim-blaming.

Read:Frankie Pangilinan lambasts Ben Tulfo after getting called out for her stand against rape culture

Valenciano reiterated Pangilinan’s thoughts on the issue that it’s about what people think inside of their heads and not about what women wear.

Read: Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan back daughter Frankie’s fight against Ben Tulfo

“Hi. Please do not indulge yourselves by blaming rape on the self-expression of women. The act of raping starts with a thought, regardless of what the person is wearing,” he said.

“Ask yourself this simple and basic question. Does a woman in short shorts and a crop top, in any shape or form, make you think about sexually assaulting that woman? If so, then you are, without a doubt, the problem. A menace to society,” he added.

Calling out those who think it’s a valid reason to think it’s okay to sexually assault women based on the length of their shorts or tops, Valenciano said that kind of mentality enables predators to perpetuates rape culture.

“You are playing with fire by subconsciously authorizing the wrong person by releasing reckless remarks and glorifying a dysfunctional mindset. By giving that person justification. Tread carefully. You are empowering and enabling the wrong side,” he stated.

Valenciano also stressed that real men should defend women in issues as such and not the other way around.

“I am all about the protection and security of women and I won’t stay silent about the issue. Real men, we must speak out and defend our women. Be it our partners, our friends, our family, or loved ones,” he ended his post.

See his post below:

Gab Valenciano’s mom Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano is the sister of Frankie’s father Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.