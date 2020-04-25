“Gab Valenciano thankful for the chance to help 10,000 families: ‘Let’s keep fighting the good fight’”

Gab Valenciano visits different communities to personally help distribute food and supplies to affected communities.
In an Instagram post last April 24, Gab Valenciano shared an update on his ongoing relief efforts to help families affected by the current community quarantine like Barangay Payatas in Quezon city. The 31-year-old artist has been busy helping raise funds and personally distributing food and supplies to different communities since the start of the month.
He wrote,
“Today is incredibly special because we are hitting 10,000 families fed, overall. I want to take this time to thank and honor each person who has selflessly given their time and effort through this entire venture. Your support, in itself, is a blessing beyond words. Today we are giving out food packs to 500 families, which consist of rice and canned goods, and 500 face shields and masks because of your unending generosity and kindness. With our combined efforts, which include frontliners, volunteers and donors, we are given the opportunity to bring hope, one family at a time. With a grateful heart, I say, thank you so much. The best is yet to come. To God be all glory and praise. #VitalPilipinas”
“500 bags of 3kgs rice. 500 face shields. 500 face masks. 500 families, done. ✅ Thank you to everyone involved. You all really are heroes. Being out in the field isn’t just about being brave, it’s about showing these people that they aren’t forgotten. That they matter. And let me tell you, they truly have hearts of gold. Despite all the negativity that shrouds our nation, these people have given me so much hope. They may not have much, but they have just enough to light the way. Thank you again to all our brave volunteers and frontliners. Let’s keep fighting the good fight. ♥️
Today, we celebrate what it means to defeat death, to rise above the impossible and to find life in the lifeless. Being able to give life to others is an honor we will never take lightly. What you see here is an opportunity to do just that. Aside from vegetable packs and relief bags, we provide daily meals for families to show them that they are not forgotten. That they matter. That they, like us, are very much part of this beautiful country. Yesterday, we were able to lighten the load of 500 families who, as you can see in some of the clips, are all smiles and laughter. The resilience and strength is beyond me, and I am humbled every time we step out on the field. Let us continue to be a blessing to others by simply being kind and compassionate. It costs nothing. Happy Easter, everyone. May God work wonders in your life. #VitalPilipinas
We want to thank every single person who has donated to our cause. Without you, none of this would be possible. While the world worries about job security, politics, violence and of course the current pandemic, these people don’t even know if they will be able to eat for the day. Some areas have not received relief since the start of the lockdown, so it is up to us to somehow lessen the load. To date, we have helped around 5,000 families by providing meals to help them get by. A meal might not sound like much, but to them it means the world. It‘s a start. With your help, we can help even more families with a more ‘long-term’ setup. The spirit of our people shines bright through them as they find the strength to smile despite their situation. ‘Okay na po yan, para mabigyan lahat.’ That is what you’ll hear them say. It’s humbling, inspiring and empowering all at the same time. #VitalPilipinas
