“Gab Valenciano thankful for the chance to help 10,000 families: ‘Let’s keep fighting the good fight’”

Gab Valenciano visits different communities to personally help distribute food and supplies to affected communities.

In an Instagram post last April 24, Gab Valenciano shared an update on his ongoing relief efforts to help families affected by the current community quarantine like Barangay Payatas in Quezon city. The 31-year-old artist has been busy helping raise funds and personally distributing food and supplies to different communities since the start of the month.

He wrote,

“Today is incredibly special because we are hitting 10,000 families fed, overall. I want to take this time to thank and honor each person who has selflessly given their time and effort through this entire venture. Your support, in itself, is a blessing beyond words. Today we are giving out food packs to 500 families, which consist of rice and canned goods, and 500 face shields and masks because of your unending generosity and kindness. With our combined efforts, which include frontliners, volunteers and donors, we are given the opportunity to bring hope, one family at a time. With a grateful heart, I say, thank you so much. The best is yet to come. To God be all glory and praise. #VitalPilipinas”

“500 bags of 3kgs rice. 500 face shields. 500 face masks. 500 families, done. ✅ Thank you to everyone involved. You all really are heroes. Being out in the field isn’t just about being brave, it’s about showing these people that they aren’t forgotten. That they matter. And let me tell you, they truly have hearts of gold. Despite all the negativity that shrouds our nation, these people have given me so much hope. They may not have much, but they have just enough to light the way. Thank you again to all our brave volunteers and frontliners. Let’s keep fighting the good fight. ♥️